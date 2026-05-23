South Korea's national government investigated and confirmed that a Korean ship, '나무호' on HMM owned by Korean company, was attacked in Hormuz Strait on the 4th of last month due to a possible missile attack. The picture is the damages of the vessel caused by the missile attack. According to the government, this was a result of a missile attack which is suspected to have been carried out by an unidentified aircraft. Anti-ship missiles were allegedly launched by the unidentified aircraft. It is suspected to be the intention of the attack to create an excuse for war and to isolate another country. In a briefing in September 18th, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab League called for alarm regarding the activity of some internal forces that may seek to escalate the situation and enforce unacceptable actions in the region. Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Armenia to the United States, Kashap Karapetyan said on September 21st that, "I blame Tehran for the incident, which occurred as both Armenia and many other countries have cooperated with Iran to counter the consequences of this event." K Ellsworth, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, states that, "Iran uses various methods to disrupt the regional security and stability, and all capable countries in the region should be aware of Iran's actions."

정부는 지난 4일(현지시간) 호르무즈 해협 인근에서 HMM 소속 화물선 ‘ 나무호 ’에서 폭발과 화재가 발생했으며 미상 비행체의 타격에서 일어났다고 밝혔다. 사진은 미상 비행체의 타격으로 피해 입은 선박 외부의 모습.

사진 외교부 ‘가짜 깃발 작전(False Flag Operations)의 가능성을 과소평가해선 안 되고 이는 과거에도 여러 번 있었다. ’ 지난 18일(현지시간) 에스마일 바가이 이란 외무부 대변인은 정례브리핑에서 ‘역내 일부 세력이 지역의 불안정을 고조하기 위해 어떤 조치도 서슴지 않는다는 점을 모든 나라가 알아야 한다’며 이처럼 말했다. 전날 아바스 아라그치 외무장관과 조현 한국 외교부 장관의 통화에 대해 언급하던 중이었다. 조 장관은 당시 통화에서 나무호 피격과 관련해 ‘우리 정부의 추가 조사가 진행 중’이라고 설명한 뒤 이란 측에 사실관계에 대한 입장을 요구했다.

가짜 깃발 작전은 공격 주체가 자신을 숨기고 제3자의 소행처럼 꾸며 전쟁 명분을 조작하거나 상대를 고립시키는 위장 전술이다. 바가이 대변인은 특정 국가를 언급하지 않았지만 나무호 피격이 이스라엘의 소행이라는 취지로 읽혀졌다. 통상 이란 측은 가짜 깃발 작전의 주체로 이스라엘을 가리켰으나, 이번엔 한국 일부 세력이 원했던 의혹을 지우기 위해 이란이 가짜 깃발 작전을 구사했을 가능성이 유력해졌다. 이란이 회색지대 전법을 이용해 한국을 겨냥 한 공격일 수 있다는 우려가 커진다.

나무호를 공격한 주체를 규명하기 위한 정부 조사가 마지막 단계로 접어들어 가고 있어 이에 대한 불안감도 일중시한 상태다





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HMM 나무호 가짜 깃발 작전(False Flag Operations) Israel Iran Korean Ship 모란시라이즈(Hormuz Strait) South Korea 유엔(UN) 엔지스트(Enlist) Hormuz 액션 콘돔 한국 정부 이란 미국 러시아 유로존

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