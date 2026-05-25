South Korea President Discusses Online Hate Speech and Its Regulation

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been discussing the issue of hate speech and its spread on online platforms, with experts suggesting that stricter regulations are needed while acknowledging the limitations of measures like site closures. The need for a comprehensive solution, such as a discrimination law, is also being emphasized.

이재명 대통령이 혐오 표현과 이를 확산시키는 온라인 사이트 등에 대한 제재 문제를 공론화하면서 향후 사회적 논의가 본격화할지 주목된다. 전문가들은 혐오 표현 등을 규제할 제도를 고민해야 한다고 말하면서도 사이트 폐쇄 등은 효과가 제한적일 것으로 평가했다.

근본적인 해결책으로 차별금지법을 제정해야 한다는 의견이 나온다. 이 대통령은 전날 엑스에서 혐오·조롱 표현의 처벌 및 징벌적 손해배상, 일간베스트저장소(일베)처럼 혐오·조롱을 조장하는 사이트의 폐쇄 등을 언급하며 ‘필요한 조치를 엄격한 조건 아래 허용하는 데 대한 공론화와 실제 검토가 필요하다’고 밝혔다. 5·18민주화운동과 노무현 전 대통령, 세월호 참사 등에 대한 희화화 논란이 이어지자 정부 차원의 제재 필요성을 언급한 것으로 풀이된다. 전문가들은 일베식 혐오·조롱 표현이 ‘표현의 자유’ 영역에 포함된다고 할지라도, 타인의 권리를 침해하는 경우 제재를 검토할 수 있다고 말했다.

한상희 건국대 법학전문대학원 명예교수는 ‘사회가 용납할 수 없을 정도의 혐오와 차별을 조장하는 표현이 유통되는 걸 규제하는 제도는 고민할 필요가 있다’고 했다. 심영섭 경희사이버대 미디어영상홍보학과 교수도 ‘혐오 표현도 표현의 자유 영역에 포함된다고 볼 수 있지만, 타인의 권리를 침해하면 법을 통해 제재를 받을 수밖에 없다’며 ‘정보통신망법 개정으로 플랫폼 운영자는 혐오 표현에 대한 자율조치 등의 의무가 생겼고, 행정규제기관에 의해 삭제·차단·과징금 등 제재가 가능해졌다’고 밝혔다.

오는 7월 시행되는 정보통신망법 개정안은 차별 및 혐오 표현을 ‘불법 정보’, ‘허위조작정보’로 분류해 손해배상 청구가 가능하도록 했다. 다만 일베 사이트 폐쇄가 혐오 표현에 대응하는 근본적 해결책이 되지는 않을 것이라고 시각도 있다. 이창현 국민대 미디어·광고학부 교수는 ‘일베의 혐오 문제는 특정 사이트의 일탈이 아니라 한국 디지털 플랫폼 구조 속에서 생산되는 사회적 병리 현상으로 봐야 한다’며 ‘일베를 폐쇄한다고 해서 일베 현상이 사라지거나 혐오 문제가 해결될 것 같진 않다’고 했다.

곽준호 변호사는 ‘일베를 폐쇄한다고 해도 다른 데로 옮겨갈 가능성이 높다’라며 ‘일베가 폐쇄되면 반대 쪽 커뮤니티에서도 ‘너네도 폐쇄해’라는 논리를 들이밀 수 있다. 언론·표현의 자유가 위축될 우려가 있다’고 했다. 궁극적으로는 혐오와 차별을 규제할 수 있는 차별금지법 제정이 필요하다는 지적이 제기된다. 한상희 교수는 ‘이 대통령이 한 걸음만 더 나아갔으면 좋겠다’며 ‘일베식 혐오의 본질은 결국 차별이므로 차별금지법을 추진해 규율할 필요가 있다’고 말했다.

홍성수 숙명여대 법학부 교수는 ‘지금 논의해야 할 혐오 표현은 허위사실 유포, 명예훼손, 모욕 등 기존 법적 틀로 접근할 수 없는 문제’라며 ‘혐오 표현 자체를 처벌하는 데 집중하는 것보다 혐오 표현이 실제 차별로 이어지거나 혐오 범죄로 이어졌을 때 규제할 수 있는 차별금지법이 필요하다’고 말했다. 장기적으로 교육과 공론장 회복을 통한 문제 해결이 필요하다는 목소리도 나온다. 심 교수는 ‘교육을 통해 혐오·차별의 문제점을 교육하고, 어릴 때부터 함께 살아가는 방식을 배우는 교육을 하는 제도적 장치가 마련돼야 한다’고 말했다.

민주사회를위한변호사모임 미디어언론위원장 이희영 변호사는 ‘지금 우리 사회 공론장이 다 망가져 있고 양극화돼있어 서로 합리적 논의 자체가 안 되는 상황’이라며 ‘이런 부분을 장기적으로 복원을 해나가야 하고, 학교 교육에서부터 변화가 필요하다’고 했다





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Hate Speech Online Platforms Regulation Discrimination Law Education And Public Awareness

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