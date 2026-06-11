South Korea's Labor Market Deteriorates as Middle East War Weighs on Employment

The number of employed people in South Korea fell by 40,000 from a year earlier in May, marking a turn to decline for the first time in 17 months. The employment slump was particularly pronounced among young people, with the number of employed youths falling by as many as 250,000. The labor market appears to be deteriorating due to the job creation effect of semiconductors being limited and the impact of the Middle East war on employment.

The number of employed people in May fell by 40,000 from a year earlier, marking a turn to decline for the first time in 17 months.

The number of employed youths fell by as many as 250,000, and employment in manufacturing also decreased by 140,000. Despite upbeat economic indicators on the back of a semiconductor boom, the labor market appears to be deteriorating, as the job creation effect of semiconductors is limited and the Middle East war is weighing on employment.

According to the May employment trend released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on the 11th, the number of employed people in May was 29.12 million, down 40,000 from a year earlier. Since March, when the Middle East war intensified, the increase in the number of employed people had been slowing, and this month it turned outright negative.

This is the first decline since December 2024, when illegal martial law was in effect, when the number fell by 52,000. The employment rate for those aged 15 and over also fell by 0.5 percentage points from a year earlier to 63.3 percent, marking a second consecutive monthly decline.

The employment slump was particularly pronounced among young people. While the number of workers aged 60 and over increased by 171,000, employment among those aged 15 to 29 decreased by 255,000 from a year earlier.

This is the largest drop since January 2021, during the pandemic-driven slump, when it fell by 314,000. It has declined for 43 consecutive months since November 2022, and the decrease among young workers widened from the previous month, when it fell by 194,000.

The youth employment rate also fell by 2.4 percentage points year on year to 43.8 percent. It has declined for 25 consecutive months. The Ministry of Data and Statistics explained that the shift from open recruitment to rolling and experienced hiring is delaying youth hiring and weighing on the figures.

By industry, the employment slump in manufacturing and construction, which provide quality jobs, accelerated. The number of workers in manufacturing decreased by 140,000 from a year earlier, the largest drop in 7 years and 3 months since February 2019, when it fell by 151,000.

Manufacturing employment has declined for 23 consecutive months, and the decrease more than doubled from the previous month, when it fell by 55,000. In construction, employment also fell by 43,000, a larger decline than the previous month's 8,000.

Bin Hyeon-jun, Director-General of Social Statistics at the Ministry of Data and Statistics, said, ‘As the Middle East war has dragged on, there have been supply disruptions in some industries and the impact of high oil prices, so it appears that the number of employed people has decreased.

’ and added, ‘Export growth is being led by semiconductors, but because semiconductors account for a small share in employment, manufacturing employment appears to be declining regardless of the increase in exports.





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South Korea Labor Market Employment Semiconductor Boom Middle East War Employment Slump Youth Employment Manufacturing Employment Construction Employment

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