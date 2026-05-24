South Korean labor dispute intensifies at Samsung over performance bonus

A labor dispute over performance bonuses at Samsung Electronics escalated on October 20, with the union and the company making progress in reaching a tentative agreement. The union reported a 80% turnout in voting, indicating a high possibility of the agreement being approved. The agreement significantly deepened the divide between the 'DS' division (responsible for semiconductors and displays) and the 'DX' division (responsible for household appliances and televisions), with the performance bonus in the former being 10 times that of the latter. However, some Samsung Electronics shareholders were opposed to the bonus deal.

지난 20일 밤 경기고용노동청에서 삼성전자 사측 대표교섭위원인 여명구 DS(디바이스솔루션·반도체 사업 담당) 피플팀장과 삼성그룹 초기업노동조합 삼성전자지부 최승호 위원장이 잠정합의안 합의 후 기자회견을 하고 있다.

정효진 기자 삼성전자 성과급 잠정합의안을 두고 삼성전자 최대 노조이자 반도체 부문(DS) 중심인 초기업노조 투표율이 80%를 넘어섰다. 합의안이 가결될 가능성이 높다는 전망 속에 삼성전자 반도체와 비 반도체 부문 간, 반도체 내에서도 메모리와 비 메모리 등 노노갈등의 골이 세분화돼 깊어지는 모양새다.

삼성전자 소액주주들의 반발도 이어지고 있다. 24일 오전 10시35분 기준 삼성그룹 초기업노조 삼성전자지부 투표권자 5만7291명 중 4만7473명이 참여해 투표율 82.86%를 기록했다. 2대 노조인 전국삼성전자노동조합(전삼노)은 전날 기준 8187명 중 6502명이 참여해 투표율이 79.42%였다. 성과급 투표를 둘러싼 갈등은 DS 소속이 많은 초기업노조와 완제품 부문(DX) 소속이 많은 전삼노 수원지부 및 동행노조간 진영 대결로 흐른다.

삼성전자 노사가 지난 21일 합의한 성과급 잠정합의안에 따르면, 메모리 부서는 성과급으로 최대 6억원(연봉 1억원 기준)을 받지만 DX 부문은 연봉 50% 한도인 기존 OPI(초과이익성과급) 외에는 600만원 상당의 자사주만 받는다. 단순 비교시 OPI 수혜가 적은 TV·가전 등 DX 일부 사업부와 DS 메모리 부서 간 성과급이 최대 100배까지 차이 나는 구조다





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Samsung Electronics Labor Dispute Performance Bonus DS Division DX Division South Korean Electronics Industry

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