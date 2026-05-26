South Korea to Develop Nuclear-Powered Submarines

The South Korean government has officially announced its plan to develop nuclear-powered submarines, with the first one expected to be commissioned in the mid-2030s. The project, named 'jangbo N project', aims to leverage South Korea's nuclear technology and shipbuilding capabilities to develop and construct the submarines domestically.

안규백 국방부 장관이 26일 경남 창원시 진해구에서 열린 이재명 대통령 주재 제1회 미래국방전략위원회에서 핵추진잠수함 개발 기본계획을 발표하고 있다. 청와대사진기자단 정부가 핵추진잠수함 개발 계획을 공식 발표하고 2030년대 중반 첫 함정을 진수하겠다는 목표를 제시했다.

사업명은 ‘장보고 N사업’으로 정해졌다. 안규백 국방부 장관은 26일 경남 진해에서 열린 제1회 미래국방전략위원회에서 이재명 대통령에게 ‘대한민국 핵추진잠수함 개발 기본계획’을 보고했다. 정부가 핵잠 개발 방향을 공식 문서 형태로 공개한 것은 이번이 처음이다. 국방부는 2030년대 중반 1번함 진수를 목표로 사업을 추진하고, 2030년대 후반 이후 실전 배치를 추진하겠다고 밝혔다.

핵잠 원자로에는 농축도 20% 미만의 저농축우라늄을 사용하며, 핵연료 교체 주기를 최소화할 수 있는 장주기 운전 방식으로 개발할 계획이다. 정부는 핵잠을 국내 기술로 자체 건조하겠다는 방침도 재확인했다. 안 장관은 ‘우리 원자로 기술과 조선 기술을 활용해 대한민국 내에서 자주적으로 개발·건조하겠다’고 밝혔다. 이재명 대통령이 26일 경남 창원시 진해구에서 열린 제1회 미래국방전략위원회에서 안규백 국방부 장관의 핵추진잠수함 개발 기본계획 보고를 듣고 있다.

연합뉴스 사업 명칭인 ‘장보고 N사업’은 한국 최초 잠수함인 장보고함의 계승 의미와 함께 차세대(Next generation), 핵추진(Nuclear powered), 신기술(Neo technology) 개념을 담았다고 국방부는 설명했다. 핵잠 사업은 과거 여러 차례 비공개로 추진됐다가 무산된 바 있지만, 이번 발표를 통해 정부 차원의 공식 사업으로 전면화됐다는 의미가 있다는 평가가 나온다. 정부는 동시에 핵 비확산 원칙도 강조했다. 국방부는 ‘핵무기를 보유하거나 개발하지 않을 것’이라며 ‘미국 및 국제원자력기구(IAEA)와 협력해 핵연료 관리와 안전조치 의무를 성실히 이행하겠다’고 밝혔다.

핵추진잠수함은 소형 원자로를 동력으로 사용해 장기간 잠항이 가능하고 속도와 은밀성이 뛰어나 전략 자산으로 평가된다. 정부는 북한의 잠수함발사탄도미사일(SLBM) 위협 대응과 수중 감시·추적 능력 강화에 핵잠이 핵심 역할을 할 것으로 기대하고 있다. 정재홍 기자 hongj@joongang.co.k





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South Korea Nuclear-Powered Submarines Project Jangbo N Korean Shipbuilding Nuclear Technology

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