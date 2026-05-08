Seeking Freedom and Peace: A Guide to Breaking Away from Family Abusers

The text is an account of the author's struggles with domestic violence within his family. He shares his personal experiences and provides a guide to help other victims break free from abusive family members, emphasizing the importance of severance, self-care, and recognizing the reality of the abuse.

The author was a victim of violence within the family. He reveals his harrowing experiences, including being beaten by his mother on average three times a week from a young age until he left home for college.

He grew taller and healthier on campus due to proper nutrition rather than the abuse-fueled meals from his mother. Even as an adult, he had to endure humiliating conversations and abuse from his mother.

To escape the cycle of abuse and to help others, the author decided to cut ties with his family and write a book. The book, translated by Kim Eun-ji, discusses the challenges and the path to freedom for victims of domestic violence. It advocates for severing ties and not repaying false love.

The book also provides concrete methods to sever ties and focuses on self-care as a means to gain stability and power against abusers





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Domestic Violence Family Abuse Breaking Away From Abusers Cutting Ties From Abusive Family Members Path To Freedom And Peace

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