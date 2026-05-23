Rising Voting Momentum in Samsung Electronics Labor Union as Vote Draws Near

Samsung Electronics labor union ballot reached 70% turnout within a day of voting. Vote-down campaign and extra bonus for semiconductor division contributing to rising momentum.

The executive leadership of Donghaeng, the Samsung Electronics Labor Union (the Donghaeng union), expressed its position on the vote over the tentative labor-management agreement in front of the Samsung Electronics headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on the afternoon of the 22nd.

Yonhap News reported that the ballot on the tentative 2026 wage agreement by the Samsung Electronics labor union surpassed a 70% turnout in just one day. This vote-down campaign among employees in the finished-goods (DX) division, who were excluded from the recipients of the 'semiconductor special management performance bonus,' was mainly responsible for the voting momentum rising.

According to the Samsung Group supra-enterprise labor union Samsung Electronics Branch (the supra-enterprise union), which led the negotiations, as of 10:40 a.m. that day, turnout was 74.27%. The supra-enterprise union said its total electorate is 57,290, and 42,551 members had taken part in the vote.

This means that within 20 hours of the approval-or-rejection vote starting at 2 p.m. on the 22nd, seven out of ten eligible members had participated. The ballot runs until 10 a.m. on the 27th, and the tentative agreement will be approved if it gains a majority in favor.

Approximately 80% of members of the supra-enterprise union belong to the semiconductor (DS) division, and under this tentative labor-management agreement, the DS division will receive a special bonus in addition to the existing excess-profit performance incentive (OPI). Jeonsamno, which is participating in the joint union struggle hook, is expected to tally turnout separately.

Donghaeng, the Samsung Electronics Union Donghaeng (the Donghaeng union), which had been part of the joint struggle headquarters but left in opposition to the supra-enterprise union, also plans to hold a vote on the tentative agreement.

The Donghaeng union is led mainly by members in the finished-goods (DX) division, and on the 21st alone, after the tentative labor-management agreement was reached, about 9,000 members protesting the bonus gap joined in large numbers





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Samsung Electronics Labor Union Vote Tentative Labor-Management Agreement Voting Momentum Vote-Down Campaign Finished-Goods Division Semiconductor Division Bonus Gap Organization

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