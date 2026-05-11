Recent frenzy of Korean stock market triggers warnings about excessive volatility and risks

The Korean stock market has been on an uptrend, led by the semiconductor sector, with the KOSPI rising from the starting line of 4300 points to almost 8000 points now. The speed of the rise is being questioned by authorities who say it is moving too fast and could lead to excessive volatility. Meanwhile, individual investors are rushing into the market, not only for the benefits of the semiconductor sector, but also for gains from low-risk leveraged funds. But these gains could come at the expense of heavy losses in case of a sharp market downturn. With the record level of borrowing for these funds, heavy risks lurk in the market, and any sudden movement could snowball into a large panic and set off an economic meltdown. So, while the market is on a high, it's wise to exercise caution, and patience might be a virtue. It is important to consider the impact of such bubbles on the economy and financial sectors as well as possible adverse effects on individual investors and governmental assistance. The recent rise in the Korean share market could quite likely have led to the significant shift in the assets from institutions to individual investors or unique investors. This could lead to a lot of risks and market volatility if these assets are not handled carefully. In addition, the authorities are also considering allowing banks and financial institutions to invest in high-yield stock funds as well as property funds. Some alternative investment funds are also making their way to the market, including some that use complex modeling and algorithms to predict market fluctuations. This could pose a threat to the market stability, since a wrong prediction and trigger of panic selling of these funds could cause a significant exodus from the market. So, while there could be some significant gains for individuals and institutions, the risks and volatility should also be carefully weighed and understood.

국내 증시 상승이 파죽지세다. 연초 4300선에서 출발한 코스피가 어느새 8000선까지 눈앞에 두고 있으며, 인공지능(AI)은 반도체 수퍼사이클을 촉발하면서 상승 속도가 너무 가파르다는 우려가 제기된다.

금융감독원은 주가 하락 시 손실 위험이 있을 수 있다는 경고를 했으며, 신용융자는 시가총액 대비로는 0.58%에 그쳐 관리 가능 수준이지만, 변동성도 높아지고 있다는 지적을 받았다. 대표적인 과열 신호로는 ‘빚투’와 공매도 대기 물량 급증이 있으며, 신용융자 잔고는 최근 36조원 안팎까지 불어났으며, 대차거래 잔고는 180조원까지 늘어났다. 버핏지수도 200%를 넘어 미국과 같은 수준으로 성장한 상태이며, 투자의 대가 워런 버핏의 기준으로 위험 구간에 들어섰다. 레버리지 상장지수펀드(ETF) 광풍도 증가했으며, 특히 가파르게 발광하는 레버리지 ETF와 인버스 ETF의 회전율은 70%까지 치솟았다.

Government는 삼성전자·SK하이닉스 고배율 레버리지 상품을 조만간 허용할 예정이며, 과열 장세에 기름을 붓는 꼴이다. 최근 세 배 가까이 상승한 한국 증시의 과열 양식을 감안하면, 차분하게 접근해야하며, 더 나중에 출시할 수 있다. 안타깝게도, 최근 증시 급등으로 국민연금의 국내 주식 투자 비중이 목표 한도를 10%포인트 이상 초과한 것으로 추정되며, 이는 시장에 악재가 될 수 있다는 점에서 위험을 키우는 요인이 된다. 가정수가 급락할 경우, 국민 노후자금까지 불안하게 만들 수 있다는 점에서, Risks 커지고 있는 셈이며





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