Revised Immigration Rules in the US

Strong immigration enforcement measures under the Trump administration have led to stricter rules for obtaining permanent residency through adjustment of status, making it more challenging for temporary foreign residents to apply for permanent residency in the US. Previously, adjustment of status allowed individuals to temporarily remain in the US and apply for permanent residency, but due to the new rules, applicants must now directly apply for adjustment of status at a US embassy or consulate in their home country. The new requirements prohibit adjustment of status for those with no special circumstances, meaning applicants must go back to their home country to apply for permanent residency, potentially leading to lengthy delays. Couples with US citizen spouses or children may also face separation while the application is pending.

신분 조정을 통해 미국에 체류하면서 영주권 절차를 밟을 수 있었던 기존의 규정은 특별한 경우에만 허용되었다. 강력한 이민단속 정책의 일환으로, 영주권을 신청하러 갔다가 고국에 장기간 대기하거나 아예 미국으로 돌아가지 못하는 경우가 속출할 가능성이 크다.

그간 신분 조정을 통해 미국에서 신청하는 것은 특별한 사정이 있을 때만 허용했었다. 잭 칼러 USCIS 대변인은 학생이나 임시 근로자, 여행객 등 비이민 비자 소지자들이 단기간 특정한 목적으로 미국을 찾는 것이고, 우리 시스템은 미국 방문이 끝나면 떠나는 것으로 설계됐다고 말하고, 그들의 미국 방문이 영주권 절차의 첫 걸음이 돼서는 안 된다고 설명했다. 그는 이제부터 미국에 임시 체류하는 외국인이 영주권을 얻으려면 특별한 상황이 아니고서는 본국에 돌아가 신청해야 한다고 말하면서 체류가 거부된 이후에도 미국에 불법 체류하는 이들을 찾아내 내보낼 필요가 줄어들 것이라고 주장했다.

미국에서는 연간 100만 이상의 영주권이 발급되는데 절반 이상이 이미 신분 조정으로 미국에 거주하는 상태에서 영주권을 신청하는 것으로 조사됐다. 뉴욕타임스(NYT)에 따르면 2024년의 경우 82만명이 미국 내에서 신분 조정을 거쳐 발급받았다. 규정이 바뀌면 이 82만명도 일단 본국에 돌아가서 영주권을 신청해야 한다. 영주권을 본국에서 하게 될 경우 상당한 기간이 소요될 수 있다.

미국 시민권자인 배우자나 자녀가 있어서 영주권을 신청하는 경우 본국에 돌아가 영주권 절차가 진행되는 동안 가족과 떨어져 지내게 될 수 있다. 월스트리트저널(WSJ)은 영사관 예약이 일반적으로 몇 달에서 몇 년간 차 있으며, 새 영주권 신청 규정으로 적체가 더 심해질 수 있으며, 수백만명이 새 규정에 영향을 받을 것이라고 내다봤다. 자유주의 카토연구소의 데이비드 비어 국장은 이번 지침이 트럼프 행정부의 이민단속 정책 중에 가장 중대한 조치라면서, 1940년대로 돌아간 것 같다고 평가했다. 트럼프 행정부의 출생시민권 금지 행정명령이 적법한지를 가리는 연방대법원 판결은 다음 달에 나올 것으로 예상된다.

트럼프 대통령은 2021년 당시 현직 대통령으로서는 매우 이례적으로 직접 방청하며 합법 판결을 압박한 바 있다





yonhaptweet / 🏆 17. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Adjustment Of Status Permanent Residency Immigration Enforcement Travel Bans Visa Restrictions US Embassy US Consulate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's Hegemony in AI Robots vs. US Challenged: LLM Advance and US Concerns Over Chinese SemiconductorChina's dominance in the AI robotics industry is being challenged by the US, with concerns about China's advancement in the LLM (Large Language Model) field and worries about US-China semiconductor tensions.

Read more »

US Stocks Rally, Driven by Bond Yields, AI and Iran NegotiationsU.S. equities have surged, led by tech and AI sectors, as market sentiment has improved following a decline in U.S. bond yields and geopolitical developments.

Read more »

US government official says no special contact with North Korea yetA US government official has said that, as of now, there are no special contacts between the US and North Korea.

Read more »

U.S. ambassador to South Korea nominee: “There must be no discrimination against U.S. companies such as Coupang… I will look into it”Michelle Park Steel, nominated as the first U.S. ambassador to South Korea for the second Donald Trump administration, said at her confirmation hearing on the 20th (local time) that the South Korea...

Read more »

A K-pop song with ‘100% Korean lyrics’ sung by a U.S. influencer···A ‘sensation’ at No. 2 on the U.S. iTunes K-pop chart‘Saranghae,’ a K-pop track released on the 15th by U.S. singer and influencer Trisha Paytas, ranked No. 2 on the U.S. iTunes K-pop chart on the 21st. No. 1 was the OST ‘Golden’ from the Netflix ani...

Read more »

US to move part of Thaad from South Korea to Middle East amid tensions with IranThe US is relocating some of the Thaad anti-missile components from South Korea to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran, revealing preparations for a potential escalation.

Read more »