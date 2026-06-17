Public Art Troupe Challenges Summer Musical Market with Innovative Creations

스타 배우들이 출연하는 대형 작품이 즐비한 여름 뮤지컬 시장에 공공 예술단들이 자체 제작한 창작 뮤지컬로 도전장을 내밀었다. 민간 제작 작품에서 보기 어려운 실험적인 시도와 기발한 상상력을 무기로 관객을 찾아간다.

서울시뮤지컬단의 ‘더 트라이브’ 공연 모습. 거짓말이나 빈말을 하면 고대 부족들이 나타난다. 사진 세종문화회관 세종문화회관 산하 서울시뮤지컬단의 창작 뮤지컬 ‘더 트라이브’는 지난 9일 개막해 이달 27일까지 세종문화회관 M씨어터 무대에 오른다.

‘더 트라이브’는 지난 2021년 한국예술종합학교 졸업 공연에서 낭독공연으로 처음 선보인 뒤 2022년 창작산실 대본 공모에 선정됐다. 2024년 세종문화회관 S씨어터에서 공연한 초연은 객석 점유율 99%를 기록했다. 이 작품은 ‘거짓말을 하면 고대 부족이 현실에 나타난다’는 독특한 설정을 바탕으로 현대인의 소통과 진정한 나를 찾아가는 모습을 풀어낸다. 이번 재연은 무대 규모가 300석에서 600석으로 늘어난 만큼 여러 변화를 줬다. 김덕희 서울시 뮤지컬단장은 ‘초연이 잔잔한 드라마와 같았다면, 재연은 인물들이 더 격렬하게 갈등하고 퍼포먼스도 확장했다’고 설명했다. 서울시뮤지컬단 ‘더 트라이브’ 에서 주인공들이 거짓말을 하면 나타나는 부족들. 사진 세종문화회





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