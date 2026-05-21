President Lee Comments on Reports Linking Chinese Nationals to Gangnam Apartment Purchases as 'Fake News'

President Lee Jae Myung condemned media reports linking Chinese nationals to large-scale apartment purchases in Gangnam, Seoul as 'fake news' and instructed the responsible parties to be held accountable. President Lee also questioned the purpose of such reports stoking anti-China sentiment and suggested reviewing the prosecution of defamation through related laws. Bong Wook, Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs, confirmed that the Telecommunications Business Act has been amended to punish fake news related to economic gain, and the Criminal Act has provisions for defamation penalties.

On the 21st, President Lee Jae Myung ... The president... refers to media reports... he will have to hold them strictly accountable...

Seoul Economic TV... a fake video report titled ‘Chinese make a surprise purchase of 944 Gangnam, Seoul apartments, sweeping up stock offloaded by multi-home owners, but has now deleted it...

Upon checking, Chinese buyers of multi-unit properties in Gangnam-gu... numbers only five... clearly false report... and asked, ‘They call themselves media, an economic outlet at that, but how would stoking anti-China sentiment help the country and the people? ’, Bong Wook, Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs...

The Telecommunications Business Act has been amended so that, if economic gain is obtained through fake news, criminal punishment can be imposed... In addition, when there is defamation or insult, it is punished under the Criminal Act... cases where fake articles distort or fabricate government policy, it should not be particularly difficult to impose penalties





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Lee Jae Myung Fake News Chinese Nationals Gangnam Apartments Economic Gain Defamation Telecom Business Act Penalties Anti-China Sentiment

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