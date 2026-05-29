President Lee Jae Myung's Remarks on Seosomun Accident, Missing Rebar, and Public Safety

President Lee Jae Myung made remarks at a senior secretaries meeting at the Blue House on the 28th, addressing the Seosomun overpass collapse and the issue of missing rebar on GTX-A at Samseong Station. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation and strict accountability for those responsible, regardless of position or rank.

"Seosomun accident·GTX rebar omission, after a swift fact-finding, responsibility must be strictly pursued" President Lee Jae Myung stated, "In some parts of our society, the bad habit of valuing money over safety, and efficiency over safety, still persists.

" The accident at the Seosomun overpass demolition site and the issue of missing rebar on the GTX at Samseong Station also require a thorough investigation into whether they originated from these ills.

At a senior secretaries meeting at the Blue House on the 28th, President Lee said, "Today marks the 10th anniversary of the Guui Station tragedy, in which a young worker who was working alone on the platform was struck by a train and killed. Since that day, heartbreaking incidents have continued in which numerous workers lose their lives at workplaces that should be the safest.

" Referring to the Seosomun overpass collapse in Seoul and the issue of missing rebar on GTX-A at Samseong Station, President Lee said, "These cases are particularly serious in that they involve the public sector, which should be leading the way on public safety. " He added, "The relevant agencies must swiftly establish the facts and, based on the results, hold those responsible strictly to account regardless of position or rank.

" President Lee rejected opposition criticism that his recent visits to local traditional markets were "election interference" aimed at the June 3 local elections. He said, "Lately, after events I mainly have my meals at markets," adding, "Some argue about why I went to the market to eat, but I have always liked eating at markets, so I ask for your understanding.

" He also introduced requests he had heard from market merchants, such as maintenance for aging facilities and modernization of traditional markets. Pointing out the practice of merchant associations bearing the cost of facility improvements, he said, "I would like the government to shoulder more of the burden and the private sector less, so that work that could be done is not blocked by required contributions.

" In the subsequent closed-door meeting, Kim Hyun-jong, First Deputy Director of the Office of National Security, reported on measures to strengthen defense capabilities in light of the Middle East war, plans for the rapid transition of the military to unmanned combat systems, and plans to innovate reserve forces to prepare for future battlefield conditions, Blue House chief spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

President Lee said, "The time has come for the military structure and weapons systems to change as well," adding, "To change the field, retraining of military commanders on future warfare and advanced weapons systems is essential.





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Seosomun Accident GTX Rebar Omission Public Safety Public Sector Defense Capabilities Military Structure Unmanned Combat Systems Reserve Forces Future Warfare Advanced Weapons Systems

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