President Lee Jae Myung honors former President Roh Moo-hyun at 17th anniversary memorial

President Lee Jae Myung attended the memorial service for the 17th anniversary of the passing of former President Roh Moo-hyun, paying tribute to the late leader and expressing his intention to carry forward his agenda.

Attends the memorial for the 17th anniversary of the former President Roh President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, Madam Kwon Yang-sook, and former President Moon Jae-in and his spouse bow their heads in silent tribute at the memorial service marking the 17th anniversary of the passing of the late former President Roh Moo-hyun, held on the 23rd in Bongha Village, Gimhae, Gyeongnam.

From left: First Lady Kim Hea Kyung, President Lee Jae Myung, Madam Kwon Yang-sook, eldest son Roh Geon-ho, former President Moon Jae-in, and First Lady Kim Jung-sook.

Yonhap News On the 23rd, the 17th anniversary of the passing of the late former President Roh Moo-hyun, President Lee Jae Myung said, ‘We will resolutely push forward reforms that remove unfair practices and privileges without fearing the backlash of vested interests,’ and added, ‘A government of popular sovereignty will surely fulfill the dreams you could not accomplish.

’ He stated this in a eulogy for former President Roh at the memorial service held that afternoon in Bongha Village, Gimhae, Gyeongnam, saying, ‘Now, beyond mourning, as the President of the Republic of Korea I feel the heavy responsibility and weight, and I seek to carry on your will.

’ He said that the vision of the Republic of Korea that former President Roh dreamed of was ‘a society where one can succeed without unfair practices or privileges and receive just rewards for hard work and sweat; a nation where the capital area and the regions grow and develop together; a community that does not turn away because of differences in origin or environment but understands and embraces one another; a world where, at the very least, no one gives up on life because of the problem of making ends meet; a Republic of Korea where people are respected as human beings.

’ He then said, ‘I will create a Republic of Korea with balanced development, where citizens across every corner of the country live well evenly, without any place left behind. ’ He also said, ‘By carrying on your intent, which turned the line of division into a path of peace and achieved the 10·4 North-South Joint Declaration, we will walk unwaveringly the path of peaceful coexistence and joint growth.

’ This appears to signal an intention to carry forward the agenda pursued by former President Roh, including reform of power institutions such as the prosecution, improvement of inter-Korean relations, and balanced development. He continued, ‘I will always ask what is right and wrong before political gain or loss.

I will choose conscience over compromise, and sincerity over calculation. ’ He said, ‘After you left, countless ‘Roh Moo-hyuns’ were born again in this land. I am also one of them,’ and added, ‘We are living in an ‘era of Roh Moo-hyun’ without you, yet filled with you.

’ He also said, ‘I will pour in all my capabilities, keeping in mind that the only measure of a successful President is that the lives of the people improve. ’ Attending the memorial with his spouse Kim Hea Kyung that day, President Lee plans to offer condolences to the bereaved family, including Madam Kwon Yang-sook, and pay respects at the gravesite of the late former President Roh





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President Lee Jae Myung Former President Roh Moo-Hyun Memorial Service Balanced Development Inter-Korean Relations Reform Of Power Institutions

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