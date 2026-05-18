Police Intensifies Investigation into 'Sic Bo' Cybercrime

The police has launched a thorough investigation into the 'Sic Bo' cybercrime, which involves stealing customer information from food delivery app 'Dala' and blackmailing the victims. The investigation has led to the identification of two suspected firms and the initiation of pre-arrest investigations.

지난 3월 28일 배달의민족 고객 정보를 빼돌려 이른바 '보복 대행 범죄'를 벌인 조직 총책 정모씨가 서울 남부지방법원에서 열린 영장실질심사에 출석한 후 이동하고 있다. 뉴스1 최근 텔레그램 등 온라인을 중심으로 확산 중인 '사적 보복 대행' 범죄와 관련해 경찰이 실제 범행 정황이 포착된 업체들을 상대로 전격적인 내사(입건 전 조사)에 착수했다.

박정보 서울경찰청장은 18일 오전 정례 기자간담회에서 ‘인터넷상에 사적 보복 대행 광고가 다수 게시됨에 따라 사이버분석팀을 통해 집중 모니터링을 진행해왔다’며 ‘현재 범행 가담이 상당히 의심되는 업체 두 곳을 특정해 입건 전 조사를 진행 중’이라고 밝혔다. 경찰은 페이스북·구글·디시인사이드·텔레그램 등에서 확인되는 광고 글을 분석해 단순 사기인지 실제 범행 조직인지를 가려내고 있다. 특히 박 청장은 주동자나 실행자뿐만 아니라 범행을 제안한 의뢰자 역시 엄벌하겠다는 방침을 명확히 했다.

그는 ‘보복 대행은 정보를 제공한 사람과 현장 실행자, 그리고 의뢰자까지 모두 공범이자 범죄단체의 일원으로 판단해 철저히 수사할 계획’이라고 강조했다. 이어 ‘의뢰만으로도 중형을 선고받을 수 있고, 역으로 돈만 뜯기는 사기 피해를 당할 수도 있다’며 시민들의 각별한 주의를 당부했다. 실제로 최근 보복 대행 조직의 행동대원들이 잇따라 덜미를 잡히고 있다. 서울 구로경찰서는 지난 15일 협박 및 주거침입 등의 혐의로 행동대원 A씨를 구속했다.

인천에서도 16일 퀵서비스 기사로 위장해 범행을 저지른 B씨가 긴급체포됐다. 또 서울청 광역수사단은 배달 애플리케이션 ‘배달의민족’에 위장 취업해 고객 정보를 탈취한 뒤 보복 범죄에 활용한 일당 사건을 지난달 양천경찰서로부터 넘겨받아 수사 중이다. 경찰은 공공기관과 금융기관 등에서도 추가로 개인정보가 유출된 정황을 포착하고 수사 범위를 넓히고 있다. 이재명 대통령 역시 지난 15일 SNS를 통해 ‘사적 보복 대행은 의뢰인과 실행자 모두 중대 범죄’라며 엄정 대응을 주문한 바 있다.

이 대통령이 공개한 보고서에 따르면 이달 중순까지 총 69건의 보복 대행 추정 범죄가 발생했으며, 상선 3명을 포함해 총 50명이 검거된 상태다





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sic Bo Cybercrime Blackmail Customer Information Investigation Pre-Arrest Investigations Suspected Firms Police President SNS Cybercrime Blackmail Customer Information Investigation Pre-Arrest Investigations Suspected Firms Police President SNS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Lee “Drone infiltration is like an individual arbitrarily initiating an act of war···thorough investigation”On the 20th, President Lee Jae-myung said, “What has been revealed so far is that civilians arbitrarily sent drones into North Korea,” and added, “...

Read more »

Police to question Coupang chief Rogers today···What will he say at the photo lineHarold Rogers, acting head of Coupang in Korea and suspected of destroying evidence through a self-investigation following a personal data leak at ...

Read more »

Gangnam Police Station in Seoul loses bitcoin worth about 2.1 billion KRW during investigationIt has been confirmed that Gangnam Police Station in Seoul lost 22 bitcoins that had been voluntarily submitted and kept during an investigation. G...

Read more »

Seoul Metropolitan Police Commissioner: “Did not receive the U.S. Embassy’s request to ‘lift Bang Si-hyuk’s travel ban’ ··· We need to hear the investigation team’s opinion”Seoul Metropolitan Police Commissioner Park Jeong-bo said he had not received from the National Police Agency the U.S. Embassy in Korea’s request t...

Read more »

Son Heung-min’s father Son Woong-jung “Please conduct a thorough investigation into the former agent”···files petition over fraud caseSon Heung-min’s father, Son Woong-jung, submitted a petition to the police requesting a thorough investigation into Mr. Jang, Son’s former agent wh...

Read more »

Police Chief's Special Guest Attends Memorial Service for 6 Retired CopsOn the 18th, the temporary police chief Yu Jae-sung attended a memorial service at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Unknown Soldier in Gyungsan-gu, Seoul. The service was held to honor 6 retired police officers who had resigned due to unfair actions taken against them by the government during the past democratization struggle, a special occasion to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the 5.18 Democratic Uprising.

Read more »