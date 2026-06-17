Police Directive on Police Uniforms and Appearance

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has issued a directive to the police forces across the country, asking them to strictly adhere to the uniform and appearance regulations. The directive aims to prevent unnecessary controversies and maintain the integrity of the police force.

시위 장기화에 논란 예방 차원 해석 경찰이 지난 9일 서울 송파구 올림픽공원 핸드볼경기장 출입구 앞에서 시위 중인 시민들을 바라보며 근무하고 있다. 연합뉴스 경찰청이 용모·복장 규정을 준수하라는 지시를 시도경찰청에 내렸다.

서울 송파구 올림픽공원 개표소 봉쇄 시위 과정에서 장발이나 염색 머리를 한 경찰관에 대해 일부가 의혹을 제기하는 등 논란이 벌어지자 관련 규정을 환기한 것이다. 17일 경향신문 취재 결과 경찰청은 지난 15일 전국 시도경찰청에 ‘경찰공무원 용모·복장 관련 준수사항 재강조 지시’ 공문을 보냈다. 경찰청은 공문에서 ‘경찰관의 단정한 용모·복장은 조직의 품위와 직결되는 요소’라며 ‘관련 규정을 준수해 국민으로부터 신뢰받는 경찰조직을 구현’하려는 취지라고 밝혔다. 경찰청은 준수사항으로 경찰공무원으로서 품위를 지키고, 원활한 현장 업무 수행이 가능하도록 단정한 용모를 유지해야 한다고 했다.

특히 두발에 관해 ‘경찰모를 착용했을 때 옆·뒷머리가 덥수룩하게 보이거나 머리가 길어 현장 업무 수행에 지장이 되지 않도록 관리하고 단정하게 정돈해야 한다’고 명시했다. 복장에 관해선 실외근무 시 근무모를 항상 착용하고, 명찰을 부착해 개인 식별이 가능하도록 해야 한다고 안내했다. 사복 착용 때도 지나치게 개성적인 복장으로 공무원의 품위를 손상시키거나 기강이 해이해진 인상을 주지 않도록 유의해야 한다고 지적했다. 경찰청 공문은 올림픽공원 내 핸드볼경기장에 마련된 개표소 봉쇄 시위가 장기화하는 상황에서 경찰관의 용모와 복장 등이 불필요하게 논란거리가 되지 않도록 하려는 의도로 해석된다.

최근 시위 현장에 근무한 장발과 염색 머리를 한 경찰관 사진이 온라인 커뮤니티를 중심으로 확산했다. 일부 누리꾼은 ‘중국 공안이 투입된 것 아니냐’ ‘경찰이 아르바이트 인력을 동원한 것 아니냐’는 등 근거 없는 의혹을 제기했다. 박정보 서울경찰청장은 지난 15일 정례 기자회견에서 ‘경찰공무원 복무규정에는 용모·복장을 단정히 해 품위를 유지해야 한다는 포괄적 규정만 있을 뿐, 머리 길이나 염색 등을 제한하는 기준은 없다’며 ‘개인의 개성 발현도 인정하지 않을 수 없는 시대’라고 말했다. 다만 그는 ‘사회통념상 단정하지 않다고 볼 수 있는 용모·복장에 대해선 논의가 필요하다’고 덧붙였다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Uniforms Appearance Regulations Controversy Integrity Of The Police Force

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seoul Metropolitan Police Commissioner: “Did not receive the U.S. Embassy’s request to ‘lift Bang Si-hyuk’s travel ban’ ··· We need to hear the investigation team’s opinion”Seoul Metropolitan Police Commissioner Park Jeong-bo said he had not received from the National Police Agency the U.S. Embassy in Korea’s request t...

Read more »

Police Chief Says He Will Respect Prosecutors' Views on Arrest Warrant for Rep. ParkThe Seoul Police Chief has stated that he will respect the prosecutors' views on the arrest warrant for Rep. Park, who is suspected of defrauding investors.

Read more »

AI-generated image helps police track down and arrest a high-profile voice phishing ringleaderA high-profile voice phishing ringleader, who was under surveillance by the police, was apprehended by the police after being tracked down using an AI-generated image.

Read more »

U.S. restricts sales of Nvidia chips to overseas subsidiaries of Chinese companies···Jensen Huang focuses on strengthening the supply chain in TaiwanThe U.S. government abruptly issued an emergency directive to block the circumvention purchase of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips from Nvidia through overseas subsidiaries of Chinese co...

Read more »

Police Forces to Clear Poll Site of ProtestersPolice forces are using force to clear a polling station of protesters, with some protesters resisting the move.

Read more »

“We wanted to show ourselves to the world”...Cabo Verde, population 500,000, draws Spain with just 1 foulMaking their first-ever World Cup finals appearance, the small nation of Cabo Verde, with a population of around 500,000, left a strong impression on world football by drawing with title favorites ...

Read more »