Police Forces to Clear Poll Site of Protesters

Police forces are using force to clear a polling station of protesters, with some protesters resisting the move.

안쪽에는 2명의 선관위 직원이 있는 것으로 알려졌는데 지금 이들이 건물 밖으로 나왔는지는 아직은 확인되지 않은 상황입니다. 그리고 보시는 것처럼 시위대를 경찰이 직접 인계하는 모습을 보여드리고 있는데 해산명령이 30분 전 정도에 떨어졌지만 아직 시위대가 이에 응하지 않고 있는 것으로 보입니다.

이제 경찰이 물리력을 동원해서 안쪽 입구를 막고 있는 시위대를 해산하고 있는 상황입니다. 지금 1명씩, 1명씩 양쪽 팔을 들거나 손과 발을 모두 들고 시위대를 끌어내고 있는 모습인데요. 지금 강력히 저항하고 있는 시위대의 모습도 보이고 있습니다. 지금 이 과정에서, 경찰이 끌어내는 과정에서 시위대들이 법적으로 문제제기를 할 가능성도 있지 않을까요?

일단 경찰이 끌어낸 법적 근거는 집회시위에 관한 법률 위반에 해당한다고 볼 수 있습니다. 해산명령에도 불구하고 일정한 시간이 경과하였지만 응하지 않을 경우에는 강제해산 조치를 취할 수 있고 그 일환으로 물리력으로 인력을 밖으로 끄집어내는 조치도 가능합니다. 이는 행정상 조치라고 볼 수 있는데 또 한편으로 사법작용으로서 투표소 내부에 점거해 있는 인원은 투표사무관리자의 업무를 방해하는 공직선거법 위반에 해당하는 만큼 현행범 체포도 가능한 사안입니다.

일단 집회 및 시위에 관한 법률상 해산명령에 응하지 않은 인원에 대한 강제해산 조치 행정조치의 일환입니다마는 이에 더 나아가서 현행범 체포, 나아가 수사로 곧바로 이어질지는 경찰의 판단이고 무엇보다 선관위의 의사에 달려 있다고 보여집니다. 선관위가 굳이 수사가 진행되기를 원하지 않고 투표함만 정상적으로 이송되기를 원한다면 굳이 현행범 체포해서 수사를 이어나가기보다는 강제해산 조치에 그칠 가능성이 상당히 높고 선관위가 더 이상 이와 같은 행동을 참을 수 있는 상황이고 이미 관련된 관계 기관과 사람들이 피해를 입은 만큼 적극적인 수사를 요청한다면 경찰은 강제해산에 나아가서 현행범 체포 등 사법적 수사로 곧바로 이어나갈 것으로 전망됩니다





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Police Protesters Polling Station Resisting Force Clearing

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