Pokémon Card Craze Hots Up Again: Crowds preferred to arrive at the latest hour in Seoul's Yoong-krang mall for Pokémon card buying

Pokémon card craze is at the height again with crowds preferring to arrive early to buy Pokémon cards at the outlet. The increased enthusiasm towards the latest Pokémon cards has led to long queuing hours at the outlet.

포켓몬 카드 열풍이 다시 거세지고 있다. 서울 용산 아이파크몰 용산점 내 포켓몬카드숍에는 신규 카드팩과 한정 굿즈를 구매하려는 이용자들이 새벽부터 몰리며 연일 ‘오픈런’ 행렬이 이어지는 모습이다.

업계에 따르면 최근 아이파크몰 용산점 앞에는 신규 포켓몬카드 관련 상품 구매를 위한 대기줄이 매일 아침부터 형성되고 있으며, 이날 역시 오전 5~6시경부터 입고 물량 구매를 위한 이용자들이 몰리며 약 200m에 달하는 긴 줄이 이어졌다. 이번에는 신규 포켓몬카드 게임 (TCG)의 신규 카드팩 ‘닌자스피너’가 출시되면서 열기가 본격화됐으며, 아이파크몰 용산점에서 선출시하자 매장 오픈 전부터 약 600명이 몰려 긴 대기줄이 형성됐다. 하루 방문객 수만 2000여명에 달한다.

카드뿐 아니라 주변 상품에 대한 관심도 커지고 있으며, 지난 13일에는 메가개굴닌자 디자인이 적용된 카드 실드와 덱 케이스 등 공식 주변 상품이 출시되면서 이른 아침부터 다시 한번 긴 구매 대기줄이 형성됐다. 최근 포켓몬 관련 오프라인 행사마다 인파가 몰리는 분위기다





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