People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok pushes for nationwide rerun elections

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok is pushing for a nationwide rerun of the June 3 local elections, citing ballot paper shortages and voter roll irregularities in several areas. He argues that these issues amount to intentional mismanagement and calls for a thorough fact-finding and fundamental reform of the electoral system.

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok speaks on the 16th at Seoul’s Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium, where citizens protesting the June 3 local-election ballot-paper shortage continue to demonstrate.

Han Su-bin, Reporter On the 16th, People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok said of the areas subject to election petitions over the June 3 local elections that ‘we plan to add North Chungcheong as well,’ adding, ‘the goal is a nationwide rerun. ’ Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon criticized the party leadership’s election petitions as ‘slogans for clinging to one’s post.

’ As the internal strife deepened, the People Power Party plans to hold a general meeting of lawmakers on the 17th to discuss election petitions and rerun elections.

Appearing on the Munhwa Ilbo YouTube channel that day, Jang said, ‘By tomorrow (the 17th), we will identify additional places where problems occurred and expand, nationwide, the areas where petitions can be filed,’ and added, ‘If there were problems in election administration, it is hard to see them as simple mistakes; if they accumulated, it is effectively intentional mismanagement. A nationwide rerun is the right course.

’ The previous day, the People Power Party leadership decided to file election petitions for six areas where ballot paper shortages occurred: Seoul, Busan, Gyeonggi, Incheon, South Jeolla/Gwangju, and Ulsan. To this, North Chungcheongwhere voter rolls went missinghas been added.

Regarding criticism that including Seoul in the petitions amounts to ‘taking a swipe at Mayor Oh,’ Jang said he was ‘sorry to hear that. ’ He said, ‘If we say we won’t fight because we won the Seoul mayoral race, on what grounds can we say we will remedy the infringement of suffrage?

’ and added, ‘Instead of weighing small gains and losses, we must set everything aside and fight if we are to fight properly. ’ Within the party, backlash continued that Jang is pushing the petitions to keep his position.

On Facebook that day, Mayor Oh said, ‘What the party should be doing now is a thorough fact-finding, punishment of those responsible, and fundamental reform of the electoral system, yet Leader Jang is steering the entire party only toward a wasteful call for rerun elections. ’ Oh added, ‘The public already knows full well whether that is a struggle to uncover the truth or a tactical slogan to protect his shaky political footing.

’ Oh added, ‘The pure aspirations of 20s and 30s youth who took to the streets to set democracy right must not be consumed as fuel for a particular politician’s political survival. ’ Rep.

Kim Yong-tae wrote on Facebook, ‘Even while knowing that invalidating the June 3 local elections would be unconstitutional, Leader Jang flatly declares that the goal is a nationwide rerun. ’ Rep.

Park Jeong-hoon said on CBS Radio, ‘The Jang Dong-hyeok leadership is under fire for demanding rerun elections as a stratagem to evade the crisis of electoral defeat. ’ At the request of ‘Alternative and Future,’ a gathering of junior lawmakers within the People Power Party, the party will convene a general meeting of lawmakers on the 17th to discuss election petitions and rerun elections.

At the meeting, opinions opposing the petitions and calling for Leader Jang’s resignation may be raised. Earlier, the People Power Party had planned, at the request of Alternative and Future, to discuss Jang’s status at the plenary session on the 18th. Rep.

Lee Seong-gwon, the secretary of Alternative and Future, told reporters after meeting with Floor Leader Jeong Jeom-sik at the National Assembly that day, ‘We requested that a general meeting of lawmakers be convened before filing the petitions,’ adding, ‘We need to gather lawmakers’ views on why and to what extent to file petitions to secure procedural legitimacy and eliminate grounds for future controversy.





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

People Power Party Jang Dong-Hyeok Ballot Paper Shortage Voter Roll Irregularities Nationalized Rerun Elections Election Petitions Seoul Mayoral Race Seoul Mayor Oh Se-Hoon Alternative And Future Junior Lawmakers Floor Leader Jeong Jeom-Sik Election Administration Intentional Mismanagement Procedural Legitimacy Future Controversy

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