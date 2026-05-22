Pension Boosters Take a 1.2-Million Won Average Up a Notch

Deals with AI-generated images of couples who receive National Pension old-age benefits and the increase in combined pensions, the average of which is 1.2 million won per month, which is significantly higher than it was in 2020.

AI-generated image The number of couples who both receive National Pension old-age benefits exceeded 930,000 as of May.

The average of their combined pensions is 1.2 million won per month, about 1.5 times higher than 810,000 won in 2020. According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the highest combined pension for a couple is 5.54 million won per month.

However, averages can sometimes hide important differences. For instance, the most common case is couples whose combined pension is under 1 million won per month.

If you widen the range to 'under 2 million won per month,' which does not meet the minimum living-cost standard in old age, nine out of ten couples (about 89%) fall into this category. So, rather than spending emotions on the average, consider strategies to increase your own pension even a little.

In a Q&A, we unpack the truth hidden by the numbers and wise 'pension-tech' approaches to help increase your pension





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Couples Pension National Pension Old-Age Benefits Combined Pensions Average Average Pension Pension-Tech Approaches Living-Cost Standard Avg Avg. Pension

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