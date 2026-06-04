O.S. Park elected as mayor of Daejeon, South Korea

O.S. Park, a conservative candidate, was elected as the mayor of Daejeon, South Korea, after a close race against the incumbent, who was a progressive candidate.

오석진 대전시교육감 당선인(왼쪽)이 4일 당선 확정 후 대전 서구 용문동 선거사무소에서 소감을 밝히고 있다. 오석진 후보 선거사무소 제공 6월 3일 치러진 대전시교육감 선거에서 치열한 접전 끝에 보수성향의 오석진 후보(66)가 당선됐다.

오 후보 당선으로 대전은 교육감 주민직선제 시행 이후 한 번도 진보성향 교육감이 당선되지 못한 지역으로 기록됐다. 4일 중앙선거관리위원회가 집계한 지방선거 개표 결과를 보면 오 당선인은 27.48%(19만8120표)를 최종 득표해 27.14%(19만3599표)를 얻은 성광진 후보를 0.63%포인트(4521표) 차이로 누르고 대전시교육감에 당선됐다. 이번 선거에서 당초 개표 초반에는 성 후보의 우세가 점쳐졌다. 그러나 오 당선인이 개표 중반부터 성 후보를 따라잡아 엎치락 뒤치락한 끝에 신승을 거뒀다.

‘민주진보교육감 후보’임을 내세웠던 성 후보는 이번이 세 번째 교육감 선거 도전이었지만, 이번에도 결국 보수의 벽을 넘지 못했다. 성 후보는 앞선 두 번의 선거에서도 보수 성향인 설동호 현 교육감에 패했다 오 당선인의 신승 요인 중 하나는 ‘진보 분열’로 볼 수 있다. 이번 선거에는 오 당선인과 성 후보 외에도 진보 후보를 자임한 정상신·맹수석 후보와 보수 성향의 진동규 후보가 출마해 5파전으로 치러졌다. 진보 후보 3명 대 보수 후보 2명의 구도로 선거가 치러진 셈이다.

오 당선인은 당선 확정 후 ‘교육감 직을 맡겨주신 대전시민과 교육 가족들께 감사드린다’며 ‘37년여 교육현장 경험으로 아이들이 행복하고 학부모와 시민들이 만족하는 교실, 꿈을 키우는 미래를 위한 교실을 구축하겠다’고 밝혔다. 오 당선인은 공주사범대 영어교육과와 한국교원대 대학원을 졸업하고, 교직에 입문해 대전괴정고 교장과 대전시교육청 장학관·교육국장 등을 역임했다. 전국교직원노동조합 대전지부는 이날 ‘오 후보의 당선을 축하한다’며 ‘당선인이 공교육 정상화를 위해 노력한다면 적극 협력하며 지지와 성원을 보내고, 그 책무를 소홀히 한다면 주저없이 비판할 것’이라는 입장을 밝혔다





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