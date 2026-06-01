Naver to Disclose Average Star Ratings of Businesses on Naver Place

Naver, South Korea's largest search engine, will start disclosing the average star ratings of businesses registered on Naver Place, a platform for local businesses to showcase their services. Business owners can choose whether to display their ratings, and safeguards will be put in place against baseless acts such as 'review bombing'.

Example of Naver Place star rating disclosure . Naver will switch to disclosing the average star rating s of businesses registered on Naver Place .

Business owners can choose whether to display their ratings, and safeguards will also be put in place against baseless acts such as 'review bombing'. On the 1st, Naver announced in a notice to SmartPlace business owners and users that, starting on the 9th of next month, it will switch the accumulated numerical information in Place reviews to full public disclosure.

Since April, Naver has announced plans to add a five-point star rating for satisfaction with the place-use experience to the existing qualitative reviews such as text and keywords when submitting Place reviews. It did not separately disclose indicators for the ensuing three months, but from next month it will disclose the accumulated average star ratings.

This comes about four years and nine months after new star rating collection was halted in October 2021. Business owners can decide for themselves whether to display the average star rating.

If they opt to display it, the score will be calculated in combination with ratings collected before the suspension of new ratings in 2021. For businesses that opened after October 2021 and therefore have no previously accumulated rating information, the default will be to hide the average rating.

Those who wish to make it public can change the setting on the SmartPlace business management page. It will also strengthen functions to prevent 'review bombing' and abuse. Users will be able to edit their content and star ratings only within three months after writing a review.

In addition, indiscriminately giving ratings below three stars without reasonable cause, or any behavior deemed to undermine the fairness or reliability of reviews, will be prohibited. Individual star ratings by user will also be disclosed.

Naver also plans to sequentially roll out a revamp of the Reviews tab within the year to improve the delivery of Place review information. Ayoung Kim, the leader in charge of Naver review planning, said, 'If we provide an intuitive measure of the place-use experience in addition to the abundant qualitative reviews that are a unique strength of Naver Place, we can raise the quality of the review experience to another level. ' 한글기사 원본(Original Korean Story





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Naver Star Rating Disclosure Businesses Place Review Bombing Revamp Of The Reviews Tab

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