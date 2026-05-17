National Pension Service debating on domestic equity target

The National Pension Service is considering increasing the share of domestic equities in its asset management plan for the next five years. It is faced with a dilemma of ensuring caution against concentration in specific assets while not wanting to forgo on returns from the semiconductor rally.

The National Pension Service is deliberating on increasing the share of domestic equities in its medium-term asset allocation plan for the next five years.

It has already exceeded the target by 10 percentage points due to a semiconductor rally that boosted the KOSPI. When domestic market is rising, fund would weigh on returns.

National Pension Service will decide at the meeting on the 28th whether to further raise the domestic equity target or reduce the share. Needs caution against concentration in specific assets to avoid potential volatility from market shocks.

The share of domestic equities as of the end of February was already 24.5% of total assets, far exceeding the target of 14.4%. Passive pacing or further raising the domestic equity target is under debate





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National Pension Service Asset Management Plan Medium-Term Asset Allocation Domestic Equities Overseas Equities Domestic Bonds Overseas Bonds Alternative Investments

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