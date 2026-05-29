National Pension Service Increases Domestic Stock Target Share Amid Market Volatility

The National Pension Service, the 'big hand' in the domestic stock market, has decided to significantly raise this year's target share of domestic stocks from 14.9% to 20.8% to minimize market impact and enhance the fund's long-term profitability and stability.

Minister of Health and Welfare Jung Eun-kyung, who chairs the National Pension Fund Management Committee, is holding the 5th meeting at the Seoul Government Complex on the 28th.

The National Pension Service, the 'big hand' in the domestic stock market, has decided to significantly raise this year's target share of domestic stocks from 14.9% to 20.8%. This is seen as reflecting a judgment to minimize market impact.

While concerns over a 'sell-off bomb' have been eased, some voices argue that the principles of asset allocation should be upheld. The National Pension Fund Management Committee held its 5th meeting on the 28th at the Government Complex Seoul and reviewed and approved the mid-term asset allocation plan for 2027~2031.

For this year, the committee adjusted the allocation to 20.8% domestic stocks, 34.7% foreign stocks, 23.1% domestic bonds, 7.4% foreign bonds, and 14.0% alternative investments. The share of domestic stocks was increased by 5.9 percentage points from the current level.

Foreign stocks (-2.5 percentage points), domestic bonds (-1.8 percentage points), foreign bonds (-0.6 percentage points), and alternative investments (-1.0 percentage points) were all reduced. It did not disclose the current breakdown by asset class, including domestic stocks.

This will apply from the end of next month. Originally, this year's target share for domestic stocks was 14.9%. That figure was based on the plan from May last year, but with the sharp rally in the KOSPI, the National Pension Service's domestic stock share had risen to 24.9% as of the end of February.

Accordingly, the NPS had postponed rebalancing (asset allocation) until next month, and with today's decision it has opted to expand the domestic stock target share. The committee stated, 'We took into account the potential for structural changes in the domestic stock market due to amendments to the Commercial Act, etc., as well as the actual expansion of the domestic stock share.

' This is intended to enhance the fund's long-term profitability and stability and to mitigate market impact from rebalancing. The committee also decided to expand the permitted range for strategic asset allocation (SSA) in domestic stocks to respond flexibly to the highly volatile domestic stock market.

Although it did not disclose the specific range, it can be viewed that a domestic stock share of roughly 25.8% or higher has become possible. As of the end of 2031, the target allocation by asset class was set at around 55% for stocks, around 30% for bonds, and around 15% for alternative investments.

Next year's target share for domestic stocks will remain at this year's 20.8%. The figures for foreign stocks, domestic bonds, foreign bonds, and alternative investments are 35.6%, 21.8%, 7.4%, and 14.3%, respectively.

Minister of Health and Welfare Jung Eun-kyung said, 'In response to recent changes in market conditions, this decision aims to enhance the National Pension Fund's long-term profitability and stability while also considering the impact on financial markets.

' She added, 'We will ensure fund management in which principle and flexibility are harmonized. ' This decision is interpreted as reflecting the need to minimize market shock amid a rising domestic stock market that is nevertheless showing large swings.

If the National Pension Service were to sell domestic stocks on a large scale, supply-demand pressures could drag down the market, and during the process of expanding foreign stock investment, increased demand for dollars could lead to upward pressure on the won-dollar exchange rate.

With the National Pension Service, the 'big hand' in the domestic market, raising its target share of domestic stock holdings, some expect it could lend support to further gains in the KOSPI amid 'KOSPI 10,000' projections. Lee Jun-seo, a professor in the Department of Business Administration at Dongguk University, said, 'It is necessary to adjust the domestic stock share flexibly, not least to invigorate the domestic market.

' However, some argue that the National Pension Service should reallocate assets in the direction of reducing domestic stocks in line with principle. Choi Jae-won, a professor in the Department of Economics at Seoul National University, said, 'Rebalancing should have been carried out in the direction of not increasing domestic stocks as a matter of principle, but the timing has already been missed due to the deferral.

' Rather than seeking to maximize short-term returns, in the long term it should rebalance again to increase foreign stocks in order to enhance sustainability





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