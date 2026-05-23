The news text discusses the 17th anniversary of the passing of former President Roh Moo-hyun, with both the ruling and opposition parties emphasizing the 'No. 1 spirit' of the late president while differing on the issue of prosecution reform and the handling of the impeachment case against former President Park Geun-hye.

여권 ‘검찰 개혁’ 야권 ‘공소 취소는 특권’ 맞서 노무현 전 대통령 17주기 추도식이 거행되는 23일 오전 경남 김해시 진영읍 봉하마을에서 한 시민이 노 전 대통령 사진이 걸린 게시판을 바라보고 있다. 2026.5.23.

연합뉴스 고 노무현 전 대통령 서거 17주기인 23일, 여야가 한목소리로 ‘노무현 정신’을 강조하면서도 여당은 ‘내락 세력 척결과 검찰 개혁 완수’, 야당은 ‘공소 취소는 반칙과 특권’이라는 주장으로 대립각을 세웠다. 더불어민주당 한병도 공동상임선대위원장은 이날 페이스북에서 ‘민주주의 최후의 보루는 깨어있는 시민의 조직된 힘’이라고 한 노 전 대통령의 발언을 거론하며 ‘우리는 그 힘으로 12.3 불법 비상계엄을 막아냈다’면서 ‘민주당은 대통령님께서 염원한 검찰 개혁을 차근차근 완수해 나가고 있다’고 말했다.

한 위원장은 이어 ‘바다를 포기하지 않는 강물처럼, 반칙과 특권 없는 사회로 나아가기 위해 부단히 노력하겠다’고 밝혔다. 같은 당 강준현 수석대변인은 이날 서면 브리핑에서 ‘우리는 노무현 정신을 지켜왔다’며 ‘윤석열의 내란을 막았고, 권한을 남용하는 정치검찰의 실체를 밝히며 제도개혁을 이끌었다’고 말했다. 강 대변인은 이어 ‘기득권에 취한 자들의 안이함을 부끄럽게 하고, 국민 주권과 노무현 정신에서 궤를 벗어난 농간이나 선동에 과감히 맞설 것’이라며 ‘민주당은 이재명 정부, 그리고 국민과 함께 노무현 정신을 반드시 실현하겠다’고 밝혔다.

반면 국민의힘은 민주당이 노 전 대통령을 ‘계승’하는 것이 아니라 ‘이용’하고 있다고 비판했다. 송언석 국민의힘 공동선대책위원장은 이날 페이스북을 통해 ‘노 전 대통령이 생각한 검찰개혁은 검찰의 정치적 독립성과 중립성이었지만 지금 민주당이 자행하는 것은 정권의 검찰 장악이자 사법부 장악’이라며 ‘이재명 대통령 공소 취소 움직임이야말로 노 전 대통령께서 끝내자고 하셨던 ‘반칙과 특권이 용납되는 시대’를 다시 열겠다는 것’이라고 말했다.

박성훈 국민의힘 중앙선대위 공보단장도 논평을 내 ‘고인의 ‘통합과 상생’의 정신은 갈등과 반목으로 점철된 작금의 우리 사회에 무거운 울림을 던져주고 있다’며 ‘‘노무현 정신’을 계승하는 길은 고인이 그토록 염원했던 민생을 위한 협치를 현장에서 실천하는 것임을 잊지 말아야 할 것’이라고 말했다. 장동혁 대표 등 국민의힘 지도부는 이날 경남 김해 봉하마을에서 열리는 추도식에는 참석하지 않는다. 박 공보단장은 이와 관련 ‘지방선거를 앞두고 일정 조율을 거친 결과’라며 ‘추모의 정신을 기리는 것도 중요하지만 이번 선거에서 이재명 정부의 오만과 독선을 심판하고 표로 심판하는 것이 더 중요하다’고 말했다





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