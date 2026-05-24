North Korean Women's Soccer Team's Departure from South Korea

The North Korean Women's Soccer Team, known as 'Inside Out,' has departed from South Korea after winning the AFC Women's Championship League. The team faced a cold reception from the North Korean authorities, but sports diplomacy was seen as a way to improve relations between the two countries.

아시아축구연맹(AFC) 여자 챔피언스리그 결승전에서 승리한 내고향여자축구단 선수들이 24일 인천국제공항을 통해 출국하기 위해 이동하고 있다. 연합뉴스 북한 여자축구팀 내고향여자축구단이 AFC 여자 챔피언스리그에서 우승한 뒤 24일 북한으로 돌아갔다.

내고향은 공항 출입국 심사에서 여권을 제시하고 ‘북측’이 아닌 공식 국호를 불러 달라고 불만을 표하는 등 적대적 두 국가론 기조를 드러냈다는 분석이 나온다. 북측의 차가운 반응에도 스포츠 교류 등을 통해 남북관계 개선의 단초를 마련해야 한다는 의견이 제시됐다. 내고향은 이날 오후 3시30분 인천공항에서 중국 베이징으로 향하는 에어차이나 CA132편을 타고 한국을 떠났다. 내고향은 AFC 여자 챔피언스리그에 참가하기 위해 지난 17일 인천공항을 통해 들어와 7박8일간 체류했다.

내고향은 전날 경기 수원종합운동장에서 열린 AFC 여자 챔피언스리그 결승전에서 일본 도쿄 베르디 벨레자에 1 대 0으로 이겨 대회 우승을 차지했다. 내고향은 지난 20일 준결승에선 한국의 수원FC 위민을 2 대 1로 꺾었다. 국제스포츠 대회에서 북한 측의 방남은 2018년 12월 인천에서 열린 국제탁구연맹 경기 이후 8년 만이다. 선수단 35명 전원은 이날 오후 2시쯤 공항 출국장에서 탑승 수속을 밟았다.

선수들 대부분은 무표정으로 정면을 응시했지만 여권을 손에 쥔 채 선수들끼리 대화하며 미소짓는 장면도 보였다. 이후 공항 게이트 안쪽에서 출국심사를 받을 때 선수단은 모두 여권을 제시했다. 통일부 관계자는 출입국 도장은 찍지 않고 “여권은 참고용으로만 확인했다”고 밝혔다. 선수단은 지난 17일 입국할 때도 여권을 제시했다.

그동안 남북 간 방문은 남북교류협력법에 따라 특수관계를 반영해 방문증명서 발급을 통해 이뤄졌다. 대한축구협회가 내고향의 방문증명서를 통일부를 통해 대리 발급했지만 국가 대 국가의 관계를 강조하기 위해 방문증명서 대신 여권을 제시한 것으로 해석된다. 북한은 올해 3월 헌법 개정을 통해 조국 통일 조항을 삭제하고 영토를 한반도 북측 지역으로 규정한 조항을 신설했다. 전날 결승전 직후 열린 기자회견에서는 ‘북측’이라는 표현에 불만을 표하는 모습을 보였다.

한 기자가 “‘북측’ 여자축구가 과거부터 수준이 높다”고 하자 리유일 내고향 감독은 “호칭을 좀”이라고 답했다. 북한 통역관이 “우리 국호(조선민주주의인민공화국)를 바로 불러 달라”며 “저 사람 질문은 받지 않겠다”고 했다. 리 감독은 곧바로 자리에서 일어나 기자회견장을 떠났다. 내고향 선수들은 믹스트존(공동취재구역)에서도 경기 소감 등을 묻는 취재진 질문에 답하지 않았다.

북한 노동당 기관지 노동신문과 조선중앙통신은 이날 내고향의 대회 우승 소식을 전했지만 경기 장소와 시민단체가 조직한 공동응원단을 언급하지 않았다. 이날 결승전 관중석엔 공동응원단을 비롯해 2670명의 시민들이 경기장을 찾았다. 북한의 냉랭한 분위기에도 스포츠처럼 비정치적 분야에서 작은 교류를 이어가야 한다는 의견이 나왔다. 전날 수원종합운동장을 찾은 대학원생 박혜정씨는 “한국에서 열리는 스포츠대회에 북한팀의 참가가 이어지면 남북관계 개선의 기회가 될 수 있을 것”이라고 했다.

양무진 북한대학원대학교 석좌교수는 “비정치 분야인 스포츠에서 시작해 기후, 환경, 생태 등에서 협력이 확대되길 기대한다”고 말했다. 이재명 대통령은 전날 엑스에 내고향의 우승을 축하하며 “이번 대회가 승패를 넘어, 아시아 스포츠의 도약을 이끌고 평화와 화합이라는 스포츠의 가치를 되새기는 뜻깊은 계기가 되었길 바란다”고 밝혔다. 정동영 통일부 장관은 이날 페이스북에 “아쉬움도 있었지만 이번 대회가 바늘구멍만큼일지라도 남북 간 작은 신뢰의 가능성을 엿보는 좋은 선례가 되었길 희망한다”고 밝혔다





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North Korean Women's Soccer Team South Korea Sports Diplomacy Relationship Improvement Cold Reception

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