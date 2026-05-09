Non-regular special tax audit of Hana Financial Group Holdings and Hana Bank by National Tax Service

The National Tax Service has launched a non-regular special tax audit of Hana Financial Group Holdings and Hana Bank, investigating controversies surrounding high executive salaries and other issues.

Im Kwang-hyun, Commissioner of the National Tax Service , answers a question from President Lee Jae Myung during a combined Cabinet meeting and emergency economic review meeting at the Blue House on April 28.

Yonhap News The National Tax Service on the 8th launched a special tax audit of Hana Financial Group Holdings and Hana Bank. It is reported that issues such as the controversy over high executive salaries that surfaced at Hana Financial Group have been included in the scope of the audit.

It is highly unusual for the National Tax Service to conduct a non-regular special tax audit of a bank. The Fourth Investigation Bureau of the Seoul Regional National Tax Service carried out the special tax audit of Hana Bank headquarters and Hana Financial Group Holdings at 10 a.m. that day.

This audit is an ad hoc special tax audit, not a regular one. Banks typically undergo regular tax audits every four to five years, and Hana Bank and Hana Financial Group Holdings already underwent a regular audit in 2022.

Through this special audit, the National Tax Service is said to be looking into various controversies that recently arose at Hana Financial Group, including the payment of high salaries to executives and the provision of large advisory fees to retirees. It appears set to examine whether such expenses were handled appropriately and whether they constitute unfair acts.

In particular, the roughly 5 billion KRW retirement merit pay granted to former Hana Financial Group Holdings Chairman Kim Jeong-hae is also said to be subject to review. The National Tax Service is reportedly also looking into no-bid contracts between Hana Bank and the employees association.

The probe is drawing attention also because it has proceeded after President Lee Jae Myung delivered remarks chastising the financial sector. On the 6th, President Lee said at a Cabinet meeting, ‘The idea that making money is the be-all for financial institutions and that this is their reason for existence is itself the problem(...

). ’ The President, during a Cabinet meeting(... ), added, 'Financial institutions are also part of the national order necessary to maintain financial order.

' Kim Yong-beom, the Blue House policy chief, also posted a ‘Structure of Finance series’ on Facebook from the 1st to the 3rd, pointing out issues such as the current credit rating evaluation system in the financial sector and the exclusion of mid and low credit borrowers.

When President Lee mentioned the post by Kim during the Cabinet meeting, Kim said, ‘I am getting a lot of flak,’ and the President said, ‘This is not something to be criticized for. ’ He then added, ‘As the senior secretary has authority, act as you intend.





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National Tax Service Hana Financial Group Holdings Hana Bank Special Tax Audit Non-Regular Special Tax Audit Retirement Merit Pay No-Bid Contracts Exclusion Of Mid And Low Credit Borrowers President Lee Jae Myung Blue House Policy Chief Financial Sector National Order Government Regulation

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