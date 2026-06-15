Next Generation Forum, NGF, Begins Operations

The Next Generation Forum, NGF, began operations on June 13, 2022, at the Seoul Jungang Gymnasium in Seocho-gu, Seoul. The forum aims to promote the values of freedom, reason, respect for life, and market economy among the 2030 generation and challenge the prevailing irrational paradigms of the time.

다음세대포럼( Next Generation Forum , NGF )이 지난 6월13일 서울 중랑구 금란교회에서 출범식을 갖고 본격적인 활동을 시작했다. 2030세대가 주축인 다음세대포럼은 자유와 상식, 생명존중, 시장경제 가치관을 지키고, 이 시대의 비상식적 패러다임에 당당히 도전장을 내민다.

출범식이 끝난 후 민동환 회장(오른쪽 네 번째), 이호 고문(왼쪽 네 번째), 오미연 간사(맨 왼쪽), 남기현 MoG 대표(맨 오른쪽) 등 포럼 운영단이 기념촬영을 하고 있다. 사진 다음세대포럼 2030 청년 세대를 중심으로 자유와 상식의 가치를 확산하기 위한 ‘다음세대포럼(Next Generation Forum·NGF)’이 출범했다. 다음세대포럼은 지난 13일 서울 금란교회에서 출범식을 열고 본격적인 활동에 들어갔다고 밝혔다. 포럼은 대한민국의 미래를 이끌 청년 세대를 중심으로 자유와 상식, 생명존중, 시장경제 등의 가치를 공유하고 관련 담론을 확산하는 것을 목표로 한다.

이날 출범식에서는 지식·각성 플랫폼 기업 MoG의 남기현 대표가 ‘미디어와 패러다임’을 주제로 강연했다. 남 대표는 ‘다음세대포럼은 자유와 상식, 생명존중, 시장경제 등 핵심 가치를 지키고 전파하기 위한 청년들의 모임’이라며 ‘젊은 세대의 열정과 도전 정신으로 이러한 가치에 반하는 사회적 흐름에 적극 대응해 나가길 기대한다’고 말했다. 이어 ‘비상식적인 가치관이 사회 전반에 영향력을 확대하고 있다’며 ‘패러다임을 바로 세우는 과정에서 미디어를 지혜롭게 활용하는 것이 중요하다’고 강조했다. 다음세대포럼은 앞으로 토론회와 강연회, 세미나, 포럼 등 다양한 프로그램을 운영할 계획이다.

또한 미래 세대의 진로 탐색을 지원하고 각 분야 전문가와 연계한 멘토링 활동도 추진할 예정이다. 포럼 측은 ‘자유와 상식, 생명존중, 시장경제 가치에 공감하는 청년이라면 누구나 참여할 수 있다’며 ‘청년들이 사회 현안에 대해 함께 고민하고 건전한 대안을 모색하는 장이 되도록 노력하겠다’고 밝혔다. 배재성 기자 hongdoya@joongang.co.k





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Next Generation Forum NGF 2030 Generation Freedom Reason Respect For Life Market Economy Social Issues Media Paradox Youth

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