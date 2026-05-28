New York Stock Market Falls on Iran Tensions and Consumer Price Data

The New York Stock Market opened lower on news of tensions between the US and Iran and positive consumer price data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.31 points, or 0.16%, to 50,560.97. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also fell, with the S&P 500 down 6.00 points, or 0.08%, to 7,514.36 and the Nasdaq Composite down 49.15 points, or 0.18%, to 26,625.58.

미국과 이란의 교전 소식과 개인소비지출(PCE), 국내총생산(GDP) 등을 소화하며 뉴욕증시의 3대 주가지수는 하락 출발했다. 28일(현지시간) 오전 9시 53분 현재 뉴욕증권거래소에서 다우존스30산업평균지수는 전장보다 83.31포인트(0.16%) 내린 50,560.97을 기록했다.

스탠더드앤드푸어스(S&P) 500지수는 전장 대비 6.00포인트(0.08%) 하락한 7,514.36, 나스닥 종합지수는 전장보다 49.15포인트(0.18%) 하락한 26,625.58을 가리켰다. 미국은 호르무즈 해협 인근 반다르아바스에서 상선과 미군을 위협한 이란의 자폭 드론들을 격추하고, 드론을 추가 발사하려는 움직임을 포착해 이란군의 지상 관제소를 공습했다고 발표했다.

변동성이 큰 식품과 에너지를 제외한 근원 개인소비지출(PCE) 가격지수는 4월 기준 전월 대비 0.2% 상승했다. 3월의 전월비 상승률 0.3%와 비교해 0.1%포인트 낮아졌다. 1분기 GDP 수정치는 계절 조정 기준으로 전분기 대비 연율로 1.6% 증가했다. 속보치이자 시장 전망치인 2.0% 증가보다 0.4%포인트 내려간 셈이다. 스노우플레이크는 연간 매출 가이던스를 상향 조정한 동시에 아마존웹서비스(AWS)와 60억달러 규모의 5년 AI 인프라 계약을 발표하면서 주가가 33.86% 올랐다. 베스트바이는 회계연도 1분기 실적이 예상을 웃돌면서 주가가 13.43% 올랐다.

유로스톡스50 지수는 전장 대비 0.68% 내린 6,029.29에 거래 중이다. 프랑스 CAC40 지수와 독일 DAX 지수는 각각 0.63%, 0.75% 하락했다. 영국 FTSE100 지수는 0.96% 내렸다





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