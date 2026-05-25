New York Hotel Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on Wage Hike

New York hotel workers have reached a tentative agreement on a wage hike of 50% over eight years, following a long-standing wage disparity. The agreement includes a significant increase in the minimum wage for hotel workers, free medical insurance, and a housing and childcare support fund.

뉴욕 맨해튼의 한 호텔에서 하우스키퍼가 객실 침대를 정리하고 있다. 뉴욕 호텔 노조는 최근 호텔 노동자 임금 50% 인상안을 포함한 새 단체협약에 잠정 합의했다. 호텔 객실 청소 노동자는 수년 내 연봉 10만 달러(약 1억3000만원)를 넘기게 됐고, 철도·간호사·도어맨 노조도 잇따라 임금 인상과 연금 확대를 확보했다.

반면 기업들은 인건비 부담이 결국 숙박비·교통비·의료비 상승으로 이어질 수 있다고 우려한다. 최근 월스트리트저널(WSJ)에 따르면 뉴욕 호텔·카지노노동조합은 최근 250개 호텔 조합원 3만명을 대상으로 한 새 단체협약 잠정안을 마련했다. 조합원 투표를 거쳐 오는 7월 1일부터 시행될 예정인 이번 협약에 따라 노동자 시급은 8년간 50% 오른다. 객실 청소 노동자의 시급은 현재 39.87달러에서 계약 마지막 해 61.07달러(약 9만2000원)로 인상된다.

노조는 계약 6년 차부터 연봉이 10만 달러를 넘길 것으로 보고 있다. 무료 의료보험은 유지되고 주거·보육 지원 기금도 신설된다. 노조는 협상 과정에서 객실 청소 면적 제한 법안 추진 가능성을 압박 카드로 활용했다. 호텔업계는 해당 법안 시행 시 인건비가 약 40% 급증할 수 있다고 반발했다.

철도노조도 강경 대응에 나섰다. 미국 최대 통근철도인 롱아일랜드철도(LIRR) 노동자들은 최근 30년 만에 파업에 돌입했고, 하루 30만명의 통근객이 영향을 받았다. 노조는 물가 상승률을 반영한 4% 이상 임금 인상을 요구했고, 사흘 만에 운영기관인 메트로폴리탄교통공사(MTA)와 합의했다. 지난 1일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 맨해튼 워싱턴스퀘어파크에서 열린 메이데이(국제노동절) 집회에서 호텔·게임노동조합(HOTEL & Gaming Trades Council) 조합원들이 피켓을 들고 시위하고 있다.

로이터=연합뉴스 간호사 노조 역시 올해 뉴욕 역사상 최대 규모 파업 끝에 3년간 12% 이상의 임금 인상을 확보했다. 하지만 브롱크스의 간호사 플랜더시아 존스(62)는 ‘월세만 3000달러에 달한다’며 ‘임금이 올라도 생활은 여전히 빠듯하다’고 말했다. 실제 뉴욕의 생활비는 급등하고 있다. 올해 4월 뉴욕 중간 임대료는 월 4120달러(약623만원)로 역대 최고치를 기록했다.

어린이집 평균 비용도 연 2만6000달러에 달한다. 정치권도 친노조 기조다. 조란 맘다니 뉴욕시장은 노조 파업 현장을 직접 찾으며 노동자 지지에 나섰다. 반면 기업과 재정 전문가들은 ‘추가 비용은 결국 소비자와 납세자 부담으로 이어질 것’이라며 물가 상승 가능성을 우려하고 있다. 배재성 기자 hongdoya@joongang.co.k





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New York Hotel Workers Wage Hike Minimum Wage Medical Insurance Housing Support Fund

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