New Korea Risk: The Paradox of Success and Conflict in the Semiconductor Industry

The semiconductor industry in South Korea has experienced a boom, with companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix recording substantial losses. However, the industry has seen a turnaround in the second half of 2023 due to the surge in demand for memory semiconductors driven by the AI boom. The success of these companies has led to high employee performance evaluations and demands for substantial bonuses, which have sparked a conflict between employees and the government. The article discusses the challenges and risks associated with this situation, including the potential impact on the economy and the need for a balanced approach to addressing the challenges.

반도체 초호황은 도둑처럼 왔다. 삼성전자 반도체 부문(DS)과 SK하이닉스는 각각 15조원과 8조원 가까운 영업적자를 기록했다. 그러나 그해 하반기부터 생성형 AI 열풍이 불면서 메모리 반도체 실적이 급반등했다.

AI 데이터센터 투자 급증으로 고대역폭메모리(HBM) 수요가 폭발적으로 늘었다. 그러나 이런 기회 자체가 온전히 이들의 실력 덕분이라고 하긴 힘들다. 이를테면 ‘운오기오(運五技五)’라 할까. 뜻밖 행운에 나누자는 요구 분출 민간도 관도 졸부마냥 들떠 있어 새로운 코리아 리스크 등장인가 보통 월급쟁이라면 상상도 하지 못할 반도체 직원들의 거액 성과급 요구는 이런 운을 순전한 자신의 실력으로 여기는 착각에서 비롯된다.

영업이익의 15%를 성과급으로 제도화하라는 삼성전자 노조의 요구가 수용된다면 메모리 분야 직원의 경우 앞으로 3년간 1인당 총 26억원을 받을 것이란 일각의 예측까지 나왔다. 배분 방식도, 금액도 비상식적이다. 대기업 노조를 ‘귀족’이라고 비판해 왔지만, 이건 가위 ‘황제급’이다. 현실화하면 우리 사회는 걷잡을 수 없는 갈등과 상대적 빈곤감에 빠질 것이다.

주주들의 반발은 물론이고, 회사 내 다른 사업부, 협력업체, 비정규직 직원들의 요구가 분출할 게 뻔하다.

‘초과 이익’ 분배가 아닌 ‘초과 세수’ 활용 방안을 고민해 보자는 취지의 개인 의견일 뿐이라 해명했으나, 본질을 비껴갔다. 정부는 올해 사상 최대의 예산을 짜며 적자 국채 110조원을 발행하기로 했다. 뜻밖의 세수가 생겼을 때 이를 어떻게 쓸지는 정책 판단의 영역이다. 그러나 건전재정을 강조했던 경제 관료라면 정치인과는 다른 쓰임새를 고민해야 한다.

초과 세수로 당장 기존 국가채무를 갚는 것은 예산안의 범위를 벗어나 어렵겠지만, 예정된 적자 국채 발행은 정부 재량으로 얼마든지 줄일 수 있다. 이재명 정부가 자본시장의 도약을 위해 강조해 온 것이 ‘코리아 리스크’의 해소다. 불투명한 지배구조를 극복하기 위해 상법 개정까지 강행했다. 주가 급등에 이런 정부의 노력이 작용한 것은 부인할 수 없다.

그러나 이런 화려한 축제 뒤에서 이제 다른 리스크가 머리를 들고 있다. 성공의 과실 배분을 둘러싼 갈등과 중심이 흔들리는 정책 기조다. 갑자기 닥친 반도체 횡재에 한국 사회가 졸부마냥 들떠 있다. 반도체와 AI가 준 천금 같은 기회를 국가 체질 개선으로 연결하지 못하고 단기 분배 경쟁으로 소비하는 미숙함이야말로 새로운 코리아 리스크다.

경제 관료들마저 정치의 언어를 복사하기 시작했다. 원칙이 정치를 이기지 못하는 순간, 코리아 디스카운트는 얼굴을 바꾼 채 다시 돌아온다





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Semiconductor Industry AI Boom Employee Performance Evaluations Bonuses Government Intervention Economic Risks Korea Risk

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