New Business Model in Rural Area: 'Ful-Root' Financing and Social Entrepreneurship

The article describes the transformation of a once-decrepit area in Hwangsung, South Korea, into a thriving hub for young entrepreneurs. A representative of the startup, 'Chookoori', received a loan of 5000 million won without collateral from the local savings bank and used it to start a 'No-Bargain Market'. The bank also provided 4000 million won in business development funds, contributing to the success of the startup. The article also highlights the role of 'Ful-Root' financing, which focuses on the future potential of startups rather than their financial stability, in supporting the growth of these businesses.

다시 뛰는 새마을금고 몇 년 전까지만 해도 유동인구가 없어 우범지대로 전락할 우려마저 제기됐던 충청남도 홍성의 ‘홍고통 거리’. 지금은 손꼽히는 청년 창업가들의 천국이다. 창업에 뛰어들었지만 변변한 담보가 없다는 이유로 은행에서 거절당한 김만이 초록코끼리 대표가 홍주새마을금고로부터 무담보로 5000만원의 신용대출과 4000만원의 사업화 자금을 지원받아 이곳에서 ‘무정형마켓’을 운영한 것이 시작이 됐다.

‘풀뿌리 금융’의 지원을 받은 김 대표는 비슷한 청년 창업가들을 모았고, ‘집단지성’이라는 모임을 만들어 창업과 지역재생을 연결하고 있다. 그 과정에서 지역 새마을금고는 꾸준한 금융지원을 담당했다. 2023년부터 2025년까지 집단지성에는 3년간 500명의 청년이 참여했고, 시제품 실험 45회가 나왔으며, 24팀이 지역 기반 창업이라는 결실을 거뒀다. 인근 지역은 물론 수도권에서까지 “창업하겠다”며 홍성으로 달려오면서 지역 균형발전 측면에서도 모범 사례라는 평가를 받는다. 사람이 없어 을씨년스럽던 이곳은 이제 공실률이 0%에 가까운 지역 최고의 ‘핫플레이스’가 됐다.

김 대표는 “지역 금고의 지원이 없었다면 홍고통 거리는 살아나지 못했을 것”이라며 “지역 이장님이 ‘생전에 다시 이렇게 붐비는 홍고통을 못 볼 것이라 생각했다’며 눈시울을 붉히셨던 모습이 인상 깊었다”고 말했다. 김택노 홍주새마을금고 이사장도 “해당 금융지원이 단순한 자금 공급을 넘어 지역경제 활성화로 이어질 수 있음을 보여준 사례”라고 밝혔다. 새마을금고가 정부의 서민금융 기조에 발맞춰 협동조합 정신으로 돌아가는 사회연대금융 확대에 나서고 있다.

사회연대금융은 초록코끼리처럼 지역 문제 해결에 도움이 되는 초기 사회적기업, 마을기업 등에 투자·융자·보증 및 육성 지원을 통해 지역경제 활성화를 추구하는 금융활동을 뜻한다. 상호금융업권에 따르면 새마을금고는 올해부터 사회연대경제조직 지원을 핵심 정책사업으로 추진하고 있다. 특히 사회금융본부를 설치하고, 청년 중심의 지역 활성화를 위해 사회연대경제조직 전용 패키지 금융상품을 6월 출시를 목표로 준비 중이다. 핵심은 신뢰를 담보로 한 초기 창업가 지원이다.

대출 과정에서 은행들이 담보·재무 중심으로 상환능력을 평가한다면, 새마을금고는 미래 가능성을 심사하는 관계금융으로 초기 기업의 성장을 지원하려 한다는 점이 다르다. 새마을금고중앙회가 올 한 해 200억원(향후 5년간 1000억원)의 보증재원을 출연하고, 전국의 신용보증재단이 보증서를 발급해 각 지역 금고가 소상공인에 보증부대출을 취급하도록 하는 방식이다. 중앙회의 출연으로 담보 부족 문제를 보완하고, 우대금리를 적용해 소상공인들이 적은 부담에 자금을 빌릴 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

정부 차원에서도 사회연대금융 예산을 늘리고 다양한 부처가 참여하는 협의체를 구성해 지원 사격에 나서고 있다. 올해 행정안전부·재정경제부·고용노동부의 사회연대금융 관련 예산은 1262억원으로 전년 대비 4배가량 늘어난 것으로 나타났다. 최근 정부는 사회연대금융 강화를 위한 범정부 차원의 ‘사회연대금융협의회’를 구성도 검토 중인 것으로 전해졌다. 이 협의체엔 새마을금고의 주무 부처인 행안부를 비롯해 금융위원회·보건복지부·고용노동부·중소벤처기업부·기후에너지환경부·문화체육관광부 등이 참여할 것으로 보인다.

새마을금고 관계자는 “향후 다양한 정부 부처가 사회연대경제조직에 대한 자금 지원·육성 정책에 속도를 내면 지역경제 활성화에 큰 거름이 될 것으로 기대된다”고 밝혔다





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Ful-Root Financing Social Entrepreneurship Young Entrepreneurs Rural Area Revitalization Government Support Bank Support Collateral-Free Loan Business Development Funds Social Finance Social Enterprise Social Organization Social Organization Support Social Organization Development Social Organization Growth Social Organization Support Fund Social Organization Support Fund Establishment Social Organization Support Fund Management Social Organization Support Fund Operation Social Organization Support Fund Utilization Social Organization Support Fund Utilization M Social Organization Support Fund Utilization O Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P Social Organization Support Fund Utilization P

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