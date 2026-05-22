News text in response to the request

Artistic performance with texts, including 'Hairipori Kimchi' by the Nobel literature winner Han Kang, 'Kumo' and 'Cumyumilbi' by Yi-Jang, chief conductor of the Korean National Symphony Orchestra.

소리꾼 이자람의 ‘눈, 눈, 눈’과 아시아 최초로 국제 입센상을 받은 구자하 작가의 연극, 노벨 문학상 수상자 한강의 작품을 바탕으로 한 낭독 공연 등이 ‘아비뇽 페스티벌’ 무대를 수놓는다. 아비뇽 축제에 초청된 구자하 작가의 ‘하리보 김치’.

'하리보 김치'는 러시아 대문호 톨스토이의 소설 『주인과 하인』을 재해석한 이자람의 창작 판소리로, 이자람은 “판소리는 낯설기 때문에 해외 관객들이 자막에 머무는 시간이 길 수 있지만, 판소리에 익숙해지면 자막의 도움을 가볍게 받으며 무대에서 모두 하나가 되는 경험이 될 것이라고 믿어 의심치 않는다”라고 말했다. 아비뇽 페스티벌에 초청된 공연단체로는 7개 한국 공연 단체의 9개작이 있고, 구자하 작가의 ‘연극계 노벨상’ 작품 외에도 ‘쿠쿠’와 ‘한국 연극의 역사’, ‘하리보 김치’ 등의 세 편의 작품이 공연된다. 한강의 장편 소설 『작별하지 않는다』를 바탕으로 한 낭독 공연 ‘작별하지 않는다– 새’도 공연한다.

프랑스 배우 이자벨 위페르와 한국 배우 이혜영이 출연하고 있으며, SPAF의 공동 협력 작품이다. 20여명의 관객 Participate in this festival





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Korean Art Han Kang Yi Jang Music Korean Performance Best Orchestral Performance

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