Mango Founder's Son, Jonathan Anidchi, Appears in Court as Police Investigate His Father's Death

The son of Mango founder Isaac Anidchi, Jonathan Anidchi, appeared in court in Barcelona as police investigate his father's death. He has been charged with being a suspect in the case.

지난 19일(현지시간) 스페인 바르셀로나 인근 마르토렐 법원에 망고 창업주 이사크 안디치의 아들 조나탄 안디치가 카탈루냐 지방경찰 모소스 데스콰드라의 호위를 받으며 출석하고 있다. AFP=연합뉴스 스페인 패션기업 망고 창업주 이사크 안디치(사망 당시 71세) 회장의 추락사 사건으로 수사를 받고 있는 장남 조나탄 안디치가 회사 부회장직에서 일시적으로 물러났다. 26일(현지시간) EFE 통신에 따르면 안디치 가족 측 대변인은 조나탄이 사법 절차 대응으로 회사 업무에 집중하기 어려운 상황이라며 부회장직에서 일시적으로 물러난다고 밝혔다.

조나탄은 지난해 12월 발생한 부친 사망 사건과 관련해 피의자로 체포됐다가 최근 보석으로 풀려난 상태다. 그는 이날 성명을 통해 ‘여론이 편파적이고 왜곡된 서사를 만들었으며 현실과 전혀 관계없이 유죄 추정을 하고 있다’며 사건 연루 의혹을 재차 부인했다. 이어 ‘아버지와 나는 많은 행복하고 소중한 기억을 공유했다’며 ‘다른 가족들처럼 우리도 어려운 시기를 겪었지만 엄청난 노력과 포용, 지지로 극복했다’고 주장했다. 단순 사고사서 재수사로 전환 이사크 안디치 회장은 2024년 12월 14일 바르셀로나 인근 몬트세라트에서 아들 조나탄과 산행하던 중 약 150m 아래 협곡으로 추락해 숨졌다.

당초 경찰은 단순 사고사로 판단했지만 이후 재수사에 착수했다. 로이터 통신과 더타임스에 따르면 법원 영장에는 조나탄이 사건 과정에서 ‘적극적이고 계획적인 역할’을 했을 가능성을 보여주는 증거가 담긴 것으로 전해졌다. 수사기관은 조나탄이 사건 전 며칠 동안 해당 지역을 세 차례 방문했고 안디치 회장이 추락한 장소가 산길 가운데 유일하게 울타리가 없는 구간이었다는 점에 주목하고 있다. 또 조나탄은 부친과 관계가 원만했다고 진술했지만 확보된 왓츠앱 메시지에는 증오와 원망의 감정, 죽음에 대한 언급, 자신의 처지를 아버지 탓으로 돌리는 표현 등이 담겨 있었다고 영장에 적시된 것으로 알려졌다.

금전에 대한 집착 정황도 포함된 것으로 전해졌다.

‘조기 상속 요구’ 의혹도 튀르키예 출신인 안디치 회장은 청소년 시절 스페인으로 이주한 뒤 1984년 망고를 창업해 세계적 패션 브랜드로 성장시켰다. 포브스는 그의 순자산을 약 45억 달러(약 6조8000억원)로 추산했다. 망고는 바르셀로나에 본사를 둔 비상장 기업으로 전 세계 120개국에서 약 3000개 매장을 운영하고 있다. 지난해 매출은 38억 유로(약 6조6000억원)를 기록했다.

안디치 회장은 2014년 세계 항해를 위해 경영 일선에서 물러나며 장남 조나탄에게 경영권을 넘겼다. 그러나 이후 회사 실적 악화와 부채 증가가 이어졌고 그는 2020년 복귀해 토니 루이스 CEO에게 경영을 맡겼다. 수사 과정에서는 안디치 회장이 회사 자산 보호를 위한 재단 설립을 논의했고 이를 알게 된 조나탄이 조기 상속을 요구했다는 의혹도 제기됐다. 영장 담당 판사는 이런 금전 문제로 인해 부자 관계가 악화했을 가능성을 언급한 것으로 알려졌다. 다만 조나탄은 부친과 화해한 상태였다고 주장하고 있다





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Mango Isaac Anidchi Jonathan Anidchi Court Appearance Investigation Suspect Father's Death Company Barcelona Spain Fashion Industry Revenue Assets Investigation Process Relationship Family Legal Proceedings Court Police Investigation Suspect Father's Death Company Barcelona Spain Fashion Industry Revenue Assets Investigation Process Relationship Family Legal Proceedings Court Police Investigation

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