Multiple Gunshots Reported Near White House, Causing Panic and Evacuations

Multiple gunshots were reported near the White House on the evening of 23rd, causing panic and evacuations. The incident involved a suspect who allegedly fired at the White House three times.

미국 백악관 인근에서 23일(현지시각) 수십 발의 총성으로 추정되는 소리가 들려 백악관 노스론이 한때 통제되고 취재진이 긴급 대피하는 소동이 벌어졌다. 한 총격범이 백악관을 향해 세 차례 발포했다는 보도도 나왔다.

시엔엔(CNN)은 이날 백악관 인근에서 총성으로 추정되는 소리가 들렸으며, 이에 따라 미국 비밀경호국이 즉각 대응에 나섰다고 보도했다. 비밀경호국 관계자는 시엔엔에 백악관 경내 바로 바깥에 있는 17번가와 펜실베이니아 애비뉴 북서쪽 모퉁이에서 총격 신고가 접수돼 조사 중이라고 밝혔다. 폭스뉴스 계열 지역방송인 폭스29 필라델피아와 폭스5 디시(DC)는 디시 경찰이 백악관 인근 총격 신고에 대응하고 있으며, 백악관이 봉쇄됐다고 보도했다. 이 매체는 총격 신고가 이날 오후 6시께부터 들어오기 시작했다고 전했다.

또 당시 백악관 출입기자단 일원으로 현장에 있던 폭스뉴스 채드 퍼그램 기자에게 소식통들이 ‘한 총격범이 백악관을 향해 세 차례 발포했다’고 말했다고 보도했다. 당시 백악관 노스론에 있던 출입기자단은 비밀경호국 요원들의 지시에 따라 백악관 브리핑룸 안으로 급히 이동했다. 시엔엔은 기자들이 백악관 내부에서 대피 자세를 취하라는 지시를 받았고, 비밀경호국 요원들이 ‘엎드려’, ‘총격 발생’이라고 외쳤다고 전했다. 한 기자는 소리가 백악관 서쪽에 있는 아이젠하워 행정동 쪽에서 난 것 같다고 말했다.

은 소셜미디어 엑스에 ‘백악관 노스론에서 아이폰으로 소셜 미디어 영상을 찍던 중 총성을 들었다’며 ‘수십 발의 총성처럼 들렸다. 우리는 브리핑룸으로 뛰어가라는 지시를 받았고, 현재 그곳에 머물고 있다’고 밝혔다. 줄리 처킨 엔비시(NBC) 뉴스 의회·백악관 특파원도 엑스에 ‘총성 약 20~30발을 들었다. 비밀경호국이 브리핑룸으로 뛰어들어가라고 했다’며 ‘현재 백악관이 봉쇄 상태’라고 밝혔다.

크리스 플래너건 뉴스네이션 앵커도 엑스에 ‘약 30발의 총성을 들었으며 비밀경호국이 취재진을 브리핑룸으로 긴급 이동시켰다’고 전했다.

‘이제 스벅 기프티콘 안 쓴다’ 관가와 기업도 ‘손절’ 동참…경품 지급 때 제외‘구글’이 성범죄물 유포 공범…불법 사이트 ‘모객’ 일등공





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