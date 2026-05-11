Michael Jackson’s ‘Billboard 200’ Top 10 Albums Continue into the 2020s

Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009, has achieved at least one Top 10 album as a solo artist in every decade since the 1970s. With the release of the biographical film, two of his past albums have entered the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard main albums chart ‘Billboard 200’.

On November 10, 1996 (local time), Michael Jackson performed during the ‘HIStory(HIStory)’ world tour concert at Ericsson Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Getty Images Buoyed by the release of the biographical film, two past albums by ‘the King of Pop’ Michael Jackson have entered the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard main albums chart ‘Billboard 200’. In a chart preview on the 10th (local time), Billboard stated that the landmark album (1982) and the best-of set (2003) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, on ‘Billboard 200’.

Billboard added that momentum from the biographical film continues to echo on the charts, delivering two albums into the Top 10. The latest climb is credited to a global wave of remembrance following the release of . rose from No. 7 to No. 5 on a 36% week-over-week sales gain, and jumped from No. 13 to No. 6 on a 65% increase.

On the 8th, Michael Jackson also reached No. 1 on the United Kingdom Official Albums Chart ‘Top 100’, regarded alongside U.S. Billboard as one of the two major charts worldwide, for the first time in 12 years. Notably, this is the first time since release that has reached the Top 10, making it the eleventh ‘Billboard 200 Top 10’ album for Michael Jackson.

Billboard noted that, with the rise of , Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, has achieved at least one Top 10 album as a solo artist in every decade since the 1970s. For Michael Jackson, the albums that reached the Top 10 were and in the 1970s; and in the 1980s; and and in the 1990s.

In the 2000s, and made the Top 10, and in the 2010s, released after his death, and entered the Top 10. With now at No. 6, the streak continues into the 2020s.

Across both solo acts and groups, Michael Jackson is the fifth artist to achieve this milestone, following Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and James Taylor. The film is a biographical feature about the life and music of Michael Jackson, starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson. opened earlier in North America and other markets, and it opens domestically on the 13th





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Michael Jackson Billboard 200 Top 10 Biographical Film Nephew Jaafar Jackson United Kingdom Official Albums Chart ‘Top 100’ Global Wave Of Remembrance Streak Continues Into The 2020S Paul Mccartney The Rolling Stones Bruce Springsteen James Taylor

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