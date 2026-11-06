Min Hee-jin and Hybe Clash Over NewJeans Contract Responsibility

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin denies sole responsibility for NewJeans' exclusive contracts, citing Hybe's legal control. This dispute follows New York Times reports on unfair terms during the artists' minority years.

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has firmly rejected allegations that her company solely managed the exclusive contracts of the K-pop group NewJeans. This statement emerged on February 6th as a direct countermeasure to claims made by Hybe on the same morning. The conflict intensified following a New York Times report published on February 5th regarding the contract terms.

Hybe's Legal Control Over Contract Structure

Min Hee-jin stated that the contract signing process required Hybe's mandatory approval. She described it as a structure where contracts could not be signed without this specific authorization. This directly contradicts Hybe's assertion that Min and ADOR management played the leading role. The former ADOR CEO emphasized that Hybe provided the core operational systems under a shared function model. ADOR did not have its own independent legal team or experts for reviewing provisions at the time of the 2022 contracts.

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The ADOR side claimed that Hybe's legal team prepared the draft of the NewJeans exclusive contract. They also stated that revisions were carried out through this same legal team. ADOR acted merely as a coordinator between Hybe and NewJeans' parents. A legal-team attorney from Hybe handled the direct explanation and persuasion process. This arrangement meant ADOR had limited authority to change key clauses independently.

Dispute Over Minor Protection and Fair Terms

The New York Times reported that NewJeans members signed contracts with ADOR while they were minors. The report highlighted unfair terms, including the omission of protections for minors. In response to Hybe's rebuttal, Min Hee-jin argued that responsibility was being shifted unfairly. She criticized the company for focusing on who signed rather than who formulated key clauses. The ADOR CEO stated that Hybe, it is time to move beyond the absurd everything-is-Hee-jin theory.

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Min Hee-jin called for Hybe to show responsibility and a willingness to improve. She emphasized the need to focus on the future of K-pop. The ADOR side explained that two of three board directors at the time were from Hybe. This composition made it difficult for the CEO to unilaterally push decisions differing from Hybe's position. The former deputy CEO rejected contract revisions because the label lacked the authority to change core terms.

Hybe's Defense and Ongoing Legal Strategy

Hybe countered that its legal team provides basic templates for exclusive contracts. They stated that each label uses these templates to communicate with artists. Key terms such as settlement methods are decided through these discussions. Hybe also cited a court ruling acknowledging sufficient discussions between both sides. They argued that three months of consultation occurred during the contracting process. The company maintains that the contracts were concluded after these extensive talks.

The back-and-forth over responsibility continues as both sides prepare for further legal battles. Min Hee-jin recently concluded a press conference regarding a 25.5 billion-won put-option lawsuit. This legal action was resolved with a first-trial victory at Kyowon Challenge Hall in Jongno-gu, Seoul. The venue was the location for this significant legal update on the 25th. The dispute highlights the complex power dynamics within major Korean entertainment conglomerates.

Min Hee-jin's statements clarify that ADOR served as an intermediary rather than an independent negotiator. She noted that revisions were limited to clarifying wording and reducing misunderstandings. The core structure of who set clauses remained under Hybe's control. This distinction is critical in understanding the allocation of legal liability. The ongoing narrative reveals the intricate operational dependencies between subsidiaries and parent companies.

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As the industry watches these developments closely, the implications for artist contracts are significant. The case serves as a potential precedent for future negotiations involving minors. Both Hybe and ADOR face scrutiny over their handling of young artists' rights. The legal proceedings will likely continue to shape public perception of these entities. The resolution of this dispute may influence broader industry standards for contract fairness.