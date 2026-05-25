The article discusses the challenges and controversies surrounding labor standards and income inequality in South Korea. It highlights the importance of upholding labor standards and the need to address the growing income gap between different social classes.

서경호 논설위원 # ‘근로기준법을 준수하라! ’ 우린 기계가 아니다! … 나의 죽음을 헛되이 하지 마라! 1970년 청계천 평화시장 재단사 전태일은 근로기준법이 담긴 법전과 자신의 몸을 불태우며 외쳤다. 22세의 젊은이가 숨을 거두기 직전, 마지막으로 한 말은 ‘배가 고프다’였다.

전태일이 죽음으로 고발했던 비참한 노동 현실은 사회에 충격을 줬다. 한자가 많은 근로기준법을 독학하느라 어려움을 겪던 그가 ‘대학을 나왔더라면 또는 대학에 다니는 친구라도 있었으면…’ 하고 한탄했다는 가슴 저릿한 얘기가 고(故) 조영래 변호사의 『전태일 평전』을 통해 알려졌다. 노동자의 ‘대학생 친구’가 되겠다는, 당시 대학생의 현실 참여 흐름에 큰 영향을 끼쳤다.

‘로또 성과급’ 상상도 못 했을 것 ‘이재명의 꿈’ 대동사회 더 멀어져 노조에 기울어진 운동장 점검을 # 1987년 여름은 뜨거웠다. 6월 항쟁으로 직선제 개헌을 쟁취한 직후인 7~9월 노동운동이 들불처럼 타올랐다. 3337건의 노동쟁의가 발생했다. 현대 계열사들이 몰려 있던 울산 시위 현장에선 ‘머리 기르게 해 달라’ ‘출퇴근 시 사복 착용을’ ‘안전화 신고 조인트 까지 마라’ 같은 구호가 터져나왔다. 당시 대공장 현장의 군대식 노동 통제가 얼마나 심했는지 미뤄 짐작할 만하다.

‘인간답게 살고 싶다’는 그 시절 노동계의 눈물겨운 요구에 우리 국민은 많이들 공감했다. # 2026년 5월 삼성전자 노사는 총파업 직전에 파격적인 성과급에 합의했다. 사업 성과의 10.5%를 반도체(DS) 부문에 특별경영성과급으로 향후 10년간 상한 없이 지급하는 내용이다. 올해 영업이익 300조원이 나올 경우 메모리사업부는 6억원의 성과급이 나온다고 한다.

증권가의 향후 3년간 삼성전자 실적 추정치는 갈수록 높아지고 있다. 노사가 합의한 성과급의 전제 조건인 2026∼2028년 매년 DS부문 영업이익 200조원, 2029∼2035년 100조원 달성이 적어도 향후 3년간은 충분히 기대할 만한 수준이라는 얘기다. 증권사 추정치가 현실이 되면 메모리사업부 임직원 개인의 3년간 성과급과 보수는 세전 20억원을 넘어선다. 지난해 로또 1등 당첨금 평균(20억6000만원)보다 많은, 그야말로 ‘로또 성과급’이다.

문제가 한둘이 아니다. 우선 직원 개개인의 성과를 반영하지 못했다.

‘인재제일(人材第一)’을 강조했던 이병철 삼성 창업회장이나 ‘S(Super)급 인재’와 ‘천재경영론’을 강조했던 이건희 선대회장이라면 사업부 내 모두가 수억원을 똑같이 나누는 장면을 상상도 하지 못했을 것이다. ‘사업 성과’로 포장했지만 결국은 영업이익의 일부를 일률적으로 지급하기로 했다는 점에서 업계에 파장이 적지 않다. 삼성을 기준점으로 삼은 다른 기업 노조의 ‘영업이익 N%’ 요구가 잇따르고 있다. 이는 회사 자산의 잔여적 청구권자인 주주의 권리를 침해할 소지가 있을뿐더러, 회사의 중장기 성장을 위한 연구개발(R&D)과 시설투자(CAPEX), 인수합병 등 미래 대비 재원을 허물 수 있다.

대기업·공기업·정규직과 중소기업·비정규직으로 갈라진 노동시장의 이중구조를 심화시키고 이미 집값과 증시 폭등으로 커진 자산·소득 격차를 더 벌려 놓을 것이다. 빈부격차 없이 모두가 조화롭게 살아가는 대동(大同)사회를 향한 이재명 대통령의 꿈과 멀어지는 것이다.

‘전태일’과 1987년 노동자 대투쟁 시절과 달리, 대기업·공기업 노동자는 더 이상 약자가 아니다. 대통령이 ‘선 넘지 말라’고 경고할 정도로 파업권을 휘두르며 우리나라 전략산업을 풍전등화의 위기로 몰아붙였고 엄청난 성과급을 챙겼다. 우리 헌법은 ‘사회적 특수계급의 제도는 인정되지 아니하며, 어떠한 형태로도 이를 창설할 수 없다’(11조)고 했지만, 이 정도면 ‘사회적 특수계급’이라고 해도 과하지 않다. 지금 우리 사회의 운동장이 지나치게 노조에 기울어진 것은 아닌지 점검할 때다





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Labor Standards Income Inequality South Korea Samsung Electronics President Moon Jae-In Labor Movement Labor Union Labor Rights Labor Standards Act Labor Standards Law Labor Standards Law Enforcement Agency Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards Law Enforcement Act Labor Standards

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