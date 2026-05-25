Law Enforcement Agency Investigates Public Awards Given to Officials

The National Police Agency and the National Intelligence Service have been conducting investigations into the government's past awards to officials, which have been criticized for being inappropriate. This is in response to the growing public concern over the appropriateness of government awards and the need to ensure that they are given to those who have truly contributed to the country.

25일 법무부가 국회 법제사법위원회 소속 박은정 조국혁신당 의원실에 제출한 자료를 보면, 법무부는 1955년부터 71년 동안 검사와 수사관들에게 수여된 훈·포장과 표창 2만여개의 공적 사유에 대한 전수조사에 지난달 착수했다고 밝혔다.

법무부는 박 의원에게 보낸 답변서에서 ‘정부 포상 취소 추진 방안 등에 대해 행정안전부와 두 차례 회의를 진행했다’며 ‘향후 순차적으로 수상자들의 상세 공적 자료를 확보해 서훈 취소 사유를 검토할 예정’이라고 설명했다. 현행 상훈법(제8조) 등에 따르면 재심이나 무죄 판결 등으로 공적이 거짓으로 밝혀지는 경우 훈·포장과 표창은 취소할 수 있다. 법무부가 과거 소속 검사들이 받은 훈장에 대해 자체 조사에 나선 건 이번이 처음이다. 특히 법무부는 김기춘 전 청와대 비서실장과 박희태 전 국회의장 등이 1973년 유신헌법 기초에 참여한 공로로 받은 홍조근정훈장을 우선 검토 대상에 올린 것으로 파악됐다.

김 전 실장은 박근혜 정부 시절 ‘문화예술계 지원 배제 명단(블랙리스트)’를 작성하고 집행하도록 한 혐의로 2017년 기소돼 대법원에서 징역 2년을 확정받았다. 당시 1심 재판부는 ‘김 전 실장이 법치주의를 수호할 임무를 저버렸다’면서도 ‘오랜 시간 공직자로 봉직하면서 훈장 4개를 받고 국가유공자로 지정되는 등 국가 발전에 공헌했다’며 과거 훈장을 감형 사유로 삼았다. 김 전 실장은 1975년 ‘재일동포 학원 침투 간첩단’ 사건을 지휘해 훈장을 받았는데 고문으로 조작된 이 사건 피해자들은 최근 재심에서 속속 무죄를 선고받고 있다.

법무부의 이번 조사는 최근 국정원과 경찰이 과거사 관련 정부 포상 전수조사에 착수한 것과 맞물린 흐름으로 풀이된다. 2018년부터 거짓 공적을 이유로 고문·간첩 조작 가담자 62명의 서훈이 취소됐으나, 이들 모두 경찰·국방부·중앙정보부·국가안전기획부(현 국가정보원) 소속으로 검찰 소속은 한 명도 포함되지 않았다. 앞서 정부는 지난 22일 ‘국가 정상화 프로젝트’ 1차 과제 164개를 확정하면서, 내란·군사반란 가담자 및 국가폭력 가해자 등 부적절한 정부 포상 서훈을 재검증하는 방안을 포함하기도 했다. 다른 지자체에 수도권 쓰레기 ‘원정 배출’ 땐, 처리비 더 물린





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Law Enforcement Agency Public Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution Country Investigation Past Awards Critics Public Opinion Government Agency Awards Officials Criticism Public Concern Government Awards Contribution

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