Local Education Finance Reform: Focus on Personnel Costs

The article discusses the need for a reform in the allocation of local education funds, with a particular focus on personnel costs. It highlights the criticism that the funds are being wasted on 'social welfare' initiatives rather than being used for education purposes.

지방교육재정교부금 개혁과 관련해 교육청 재정의 가장 큰 비중을 차지하는 인건비 지출 구조를 바꿔야 한다는 지적이 제기되고 있다. 그동안 교육부와 시도 교육감은 총지출의 상당수가 인건비 등 줄이기 어려운 경직성 예산이라는 점을 들어 반대 의견을 고수해 왔으나 세부 내역을 들여다보면 교원과 비교원 인력 간 증가 속도와 예산 집행률에서 상당한 차이가 있는 것으로 나타났다. 11일 한국교육개발원이 발표한 '지방교육재정 기준재정 수요 자료'에 따르면 최근 5년간 지방교육재정교부금이 풍족해진 틈을 타 전국 시도 교육감들이 진보와 보수 성향을 가리지 않고 바우처 지급과 현금성 수당 확대 등 '선심성 공약'을 남발하고 있다는 지적이 나온다.

학업 성취도 향상이나 공교육 내실화 같은 교육 본연의 과제보다 표심을 겨냥한 복지성 현금 살포에 치우쳐 지방교육재정이 과도하게 낭비되고 있다는 비판이다. 최근 전국 시도 교육감 당선인들이 제시한 주요 공약을 살펴보면 도서·예체능·치료 목적의 바우처 카드와 각종 수당교육청들이 지방교육재정교부금을 바탕으로 다양한 공약을 펼치는 사이 고등교육을 책임지는 대학들은 학령인구 감소와 오랜 기간의 등록금 동결로 고사 위기에 몰려 있다. 인공지능(AI) 시대를 맞아 대규모 첨단 투자가 시급하지만 당장 생존을 걱정해야 하는 처지다. 현재 대학가는 신입생 유치 실패에 따른 심각한 경영난을 겪고 있다.

그동안 정부의 등록금 규제에 묶여 재정적 여유가 없어서 미래 경쟁력을 위한 연구개발(R&D)이나 시설 투자는 엄두도 내지 못한다. 반도체 수출 호황에 따라 초과 세수가 발생하면서 지방교육재정교부금도 '로또'가 됐다. 내국세의 20.79%가 교육교부금으로 자동 배정되기 때문에 이른바 '초과 교부금'이 발생하는 꼴이다. 정부가 내년 예산안을 편성하면서 교육교부금 개편 작업에 속도를 내고 있다.

초중고에 지급되는 예산 일부를 대학·평생교육 분야로 돌리는 방안도 검토되고 있는 것으로 전해졌다. 10일 관계 부처에 따르면 정부는 이달 말 또는 다음달학령인구가 급감하고 있지만 내국세에 연동돼 기계적으로 불어나는 지방교육재정교부금(교육교부금) 제도를 전면 개편해야 한다는 목소리가 커지고 있다. 초중고에만 갇혀 있는 막대한 재원을 대학 경쟁력 강화와 평생교육, 유보통합 등에 재배분해야 한다는 의견이다.

특히 한국은 주요 선진국과 비교해서도 초중고 학생 1인당 교육 재정 규모가 가장 빠르게 늘고 있어 인구구조 변화에 맞춘 개편이 시급하다는 지적이다. 10일 국가데이터처에 따르면 주민등록인구상 6~17세인 인구는 2019년 10만 명 감소한 것으로 나타났다





maekyungsns / 🏆 15. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Education Reform Personnel Costs Local Education Funds Social Welfare Initiatives Education Purpose

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