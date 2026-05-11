KOSPI, '올해 최대달성' 8000선에 근접하면서...

KOSPI가 7,775.31에 도약하며 거래자들이 잠시 과열기 불을 지폈다는 네이트들의 우려가 커지는 가운데, 총 부채 규모가 약 4조원나 줄고 있다는 소식에도 투자자들이 관심 둔다는 설명논의가 진행중이라는 소식이 출범함이다.

11일 서울 중구 하나은행 딜링룸 현황판에 코스피 등이 표시되고 있다. 이날 코스피는 전 거래일 대비 277.31포인트(3.70%) 오른 7,775.31에, 코스닥은 5.16포인트(0.43%) 오른 1,212.88에 개장했다.

코스피가 역대 최고점을 돌파해 8000선에 근접하면서 시장 과열 우려가 커지자 금융감독당국이 단타(단기 매매) 중심의 국내 주식시장에 경고음을 울렸다. 단기 매매 중심의 거래는 주식시장의 변동성을 키우고 수수료 증가에 따라 수익률이 하락할 수 있기 때문이다. 11일 금융감독원은 올해 4월 기준 하루 평균 회전율이 코스피 1.48%, 코스닥 2.56%로 집계됐다고 밝혔다. 회전율은 전체 상장주식 대비 거래량 비율로, 투자자들의 매매 빈도를 보여주는 주요 지표다. 하루 평균 회전율이 1%라면 상장주식의 1% 규모가 하루 동안 거래된 것을 뜻한다.

미국 스탠더드앤드푸어스(S&P)500(0.22%)와 일본 닛케이(0.37%)와 견주면 코스피는 각각 약 6.7배, 4배 높은 수준이다. 코스닥은 미국 대비 11.6배, 일본 대비 6.9배에 달한다. 주요국보다 우리 주식시장의 단기 매매 성향이 강한 것이다





hanitweet / 🏆 12. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Finance KOSPI 금융감독원 단기 매매 투자자 수익률 거래 수수료 주가 변동성 코스피 역사 최고점 연속 상승세 수익률 증권 수수료

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