K-Real Estate News: Increased Real Estate Transactions in South Korea

South Korea's real estate market saw a 33% increase in transactions from January to April compared to the same period last year. This increase can be attributed to the tightened transaction conditions resulting from the 'Housing Market Stabilization Measures' taken by the government in October 2019.

지난해 10월 15일 '주택시장 안정화 대책'에 따라 조정대상지역·투기과열지구·토지거래허가구역으로 지정된 경기 과천시 아파트 단지들 모습. 뉴스1 올해 1~4월 경기·인천 아파트 매매 거래량이 6만6294건으로 전년 동기(5만13건) 대비 33%가량 증가했다.

지난해 10·15 부동산 대책으로 서울 전역과 경기 12곳이 토지거래허가구역으로 지정되면서 거래 조건이 까다로워지자, 경기·인천으로 실수요가 이동한 영향이다. 경기 구리시, 화성시 동탄구 등은 집값도 크게 올라 풍선효과가 뚜렷했다. 18일 부동산 플랫폼 직방이 집계한 결과 올해 1~4월 구리시 아파트 거래량은 1708건으로, 지난해 같은 기간(468건) 대비 265% 급증했다. 경기도에서 거래량 증가 폭이 가장 컸다. 이어 화성시 동탄구(1537→3635건, 136%), 용인시 기흥구(1429→3073건, 115%), 안양시 만안구(592→1135건, 92%) 등이 뒤를 이었다.

구리시는 서울 접근성이 좋고 주요 역 인근에 대단지가 많아 실수요 유입이 활발한 곳이다. 구리 안에서도 인창동 ‘e편한세상 인창어반포레’ 전용 84㎡는 지난해 9월 10억7000만원에 거래됐지만 지난달에는 13억5000만원 최고가 거래가 나오는 등 6개월 새 3억원 가까이 올랐다. 자료 직방 화성시 동탄구 역시 GTX와 SRT 등 교통 편의성이 뛰어난 데다, 신도시여서 신혼부부 등 젊은 층이 많이 유입됐다. 여울동 ‘동탄역 롯데캐슬’ 전용 84㎡도 지난달 19억4000만원 신고가 거래가 이뤄지며 지난해 9월 16억7000만원 대비 2억7000만원 올랐다.

용인시 기흥구는 서울 인근 반도체 산업단지라는 점, 용인 반도체 클러스터 기대감에 따른 직주 근접 영향으로 거래량이 늘었다는 분석이다. 안양시 만안구와 군포시(813→1525건, 88%) 역시 거래 증가세가 뚜렷했는데, 두 지역 모두 1·4호선(안양), 1호선(군포) 등이 관통하며 서울 접근성이 좋은 지역이다. 인천에선 서구(1832→2454건, 34%)와 부평구(1381→1856건, 34%) 거래량이 많이 늘었다. 반면 경기도 내 토허 구역으로 지정된 성남시 분당구와 과천시는 같은 기간 거래량이 각각 30%, 77% 감소했다.

분당구는 1811건에서 1274건으로, 과천시는 374건에서 86건으로 줄며 경기 지역 중 거래량 감소 폭이 가장 컸다. 토허 구역에서는 실거주 목적의 허가를 받아야 거래가 가능한 데다, 대출 규제로 매수 진입장벽이 높아진 영향이 거래량 감소로 이어졌다. 김은선 직방 빅데이터랩장은 “최근 임대차 시장 불안으로 일부 전월세 수요가 매매시장으로 이동한 가운데, 서울 접근성이 양호하면서도 가격 부담이 상대적으로 낮은 경기 남부권과 인천 주요 지역 등을 중심으로 거래가 늘었다”며 “이 같은 흐름이 지속될 것으로 보인다”고 말했다





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Korea Real Estate Market Real Estate Transactions Housing Market Stabilization Measures Real Estate Market Conditions Real Estate Market Trends South Korea Real Estate Markets By Region Increased Real Estate Transactions Increased Real Estate Prices Real Estate Market Growth

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