Korean News: '적수다' Season 2, '염정아 식혜', '사냥개들 2' Highlighted

The second season of 'Alcuada' is gaining attention, with publishing and music industry figures participating in 'Holicu' and sharing their experiences and thoughts based on the words given each episode. The conversations, which started with 'house', 'sensitive and delicate', and 'handcuffs', have delved into the depths of life. The show avoids hasty conclusions and respects various perspectives, leading to profound discussions. The books produced by the 'Holicu' have become a gateway to reading and life, showing the meeting point of reading and life.

데뷔 30년 차 가수이자 작가 이적이 진행하는 스튜디오 사피엔스의 웹예능 '적수다' 시즌2가 주목받고 있다. 출판계와 음악계 인사들이 '호적수'로 출연해 매회 제시되는 단어를 중심으로 각자의 경험과 생각을 나누는 형식이다.

'집', '섬세와 예민', '손절' 등의 키워드로 진행된 대화는 사전적 의미를 넘어 삶의 성찰로 이어진다. 이적은 성급하게 결론 내리지 않고 여러 관점을 존중하며 깊이 있는 사유를 이끌어낸다. 호적수들이 가져온 책들은 대화의 입구가 되어 독서와 삶이 만나는 지점을 보여준다. 배우 박해준은 〈부부의 세계〉 이태오, 〈나의 아저씨〉 겸덕, 〈폭싹 속았수다〉 관식 등 미워하기도 편들기도 어려운 복잡한 인물들을 연기해 왔다.

대사보다 얼굴로 기억되는 배우인 그가 이번 JTBC 드라마 〈모자무싸〉에서는 전직 시인이자 용접공으로 살아가는 황진만 역을 맡았다. 꿈을 포기하고 현실을 살아가면서도 동생 동만을 묵묵히 지키는 진만의 모습을 통해, 박해준은 또 한 번 복잡한 인간의 얼굴을 그려낸다. 배우 염정아가 일터에서 '엄마 모드'를 숨기지 않고 자신만의 캐릭터로 만들어가고 있다. 촬영장에서 직접 만든 식혜를 나누며 시작된 '염정아 식혜'는 입소문을 타고, tvN 언니네 산지직송이라는 프로그램으로 이어졌다.

산지직송에서 그는 재료를 넉넉히 챙기고, 다음 상황을 미리 대비하는 '염J'로 불리며, 처음 해보는 조업에서도 뛰어난 일머리를 보여준다. 말보다 먼저 움직이고 지적보다 먼저 챙기는 그의 모습은 통제가 아닌 넉넉함으로 함께 살아가는 방식이다. 시즌3에서는 필리핀 칼라페로 향해 새로운 도전을 이어간다. 배우 이상이가 〈보검매직컬〉을 통해 새로운 매력을 드러냈다.

MSG 워너비 프로젝트에서 서툰 모습으로 눈길을 끌었던 그는, 박보검과 함께한 프로그램에서 네일 자격증까지 따며 진심을 보였다. 특히 전북 무주 앞섬마을에서 라옥자 할머니를 비롯한 마을 주민들과 교감하며 '노력형 싹싹함'을 발휘했다. 할머니에게 한글과 영어를 가르치고, 네일을 정성스럽게 해드리는 모습에서 진심이 묻어났다. 3년 만에 돌아온 〈사냥개들 2〉에서는 롤모델이었던 비와 같은 화면에 서게 된다





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