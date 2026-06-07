Korean Economic Survey: Key Achievements and Criticisms of the Moon Jae-in Government's First Year

The Korean Economic Survey highlights the achievements and criticisms of the Moon Jae-in Government's first year, focusing on the stock market's rise, AI policy, labor and energy policies, and international relations.

중앙일보가 이재명 정부 출범 1주년을 맞아 한국경제학회 회원 100명을 대상으로 진행한 이번 설문에서 자본시장 활성화(6.59점)가 가장 높은 점수를 받은 항목이었다. 절반 이상의 응답자가 긍정적인 평가(7점 이상)를 했다.

코스피 지수 상승은 이재명 정부의 대표적인 성과로 꼽힌다. 이재명 대통령의 취임 직전 거래일인 지난해 6월 2일 코스피 종가는 2698.97이었다. 딱 1년 만인 올해 6월 2일엔 8801.49로 역대 최고치를 경신했다. 이후 조정으로 8100선까지 물러난 상태지만 불과 수개월 사이 전인미답의 고지였던 4000선을부터 8000선을 거듭 개척하며 역사적인 행보를 했다.

다수의 응답자들은 ‘주주환원 확대 및 기업 지배구조 개선은 시장의 신뢰를 높이고 자본 효율성을 제고하기 위해 필요한 정책 기조’라며 공감대를 나타냈다. 코스피 상승이 일부 반도체 기업 주가 급등에 기인한 측면이 있지만, 정책 효과도 작용했다는 분석이다. 다만 한 교수는 ‘과도한 지배구조 압박이 기업의 신속한 의사결정을 위축시키고, 장기적 미래 투자(R&D) 재원을 고갈시킬 우려도 있는 만큼 앞으로는 균형을 잡아나갈 필요가 있다’고 말했다. 인공지능(AI) 전환에 초점을 맞춘 산업 정책 분야도 높은 평가를 받았다.

이 대통령은 지난해 4월 14일 대선 출마선언 후 첫 공식 일정으로 AI 반도체 설계 업체 퓨리오사AI를 방문했다. AI 분야 정부 예산도 2025년(3조3000억원)보다 3배가량 많은 10조1000억원으로 늘려 잡았다. 국가 AI 컴퓨팅센터와 독자 AI 파운데이션 모델 개발 사업 속도를 끌어올리는 한편 AI기본법·AI데이터센터특별법 등 관련법 정비도 병행했다. 국민성장펀드 등을 활용해 AI와 반도체 분야에 대한 국민적 관심을 끌어내고 있는 점도 긍정적인 평가를 받았다.

그러나 반도체 경기 호조를 바탕으로 성장률을 끌어올리고, 수출 신기록도 세우고 있지만 이를 제외한 나머지 분야에는 온기가 퍼지지 않았다는 분석도 나왔다. 통상 부문 역시 선방했다는 평이 우세했다. 허준영 서강대 경제학과 교수는 ‘예상하기 힘든 미국의 거센 압박이 계속됐지만 나름 잘 대응했다’고 언급했다. 2월 발발한 중동전쟁으로 대외 환경이 악화하는 상황에서 적극적인 원유 확보 등을 통해 충격을 줄인 점도 좋은 평가를 받았다. 다만 각국의 보호무역주의 확산과 글로벌 공급망 재편 충격에 대응하는 중장기적 국가 전략 마련이 필요하다는 지적도 많았다





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Moon Jae-In Government Korean Economic Survey Stock Market AI Policy Labor Policy Energy Policy International Relations

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