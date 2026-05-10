Korean Investments in US Focus on Shipbuilding and Energy

The Korean government is set to launch a series of strategic investment projects in the US, with a particular focus on shipbuilding and energy sectors. The first project, 1-H, is expected to be officially announced after the establishment of the Korea-US Strategic Investment Corporation (KUSISIC) in June, following the ratification of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA). The project aims to establish a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal in Louisiana and build a new nuclear power plant as part of the energy infrastructure. The Korean government has allocated 66 billion KRW for the establishment of the Korea-US Shipbuilding Cooperation Center in Washington DC, which will facilitate collaboration between Korean and US companies in shipbuilding and energy sectors.

한국의 대미 투자 프로젝트가 조선과 에너지 분야 등을 중심으로 본격화된다. 특히 한·미 조선 협력 프로젝트인 마스가(MASGA)는 미국 워싱턴 DC에 협력 거점을 구축하기로 했다. 김정관 산업통상부 장관이 8일(현지시간) 미국 워싱턴 DC 상무부 회의실에서 하워드 러트닉 미국 상무부 장관과 기념 촬영하고 있다.

연합뉴스 산업통상부는 김정관 산업통상부 장관이 6~9일(현지시간) 미국 워싱턴 DC를 방문해 워드 러트닉 미 상무부 장관 등과 만나 대미 전략적 투자 프로젝트를 비롯한 양국 산업·통상 분야 협력 강화 방안을 논의하고 10일 오후 귀국한다고 밝혔다. 산업부 관계자는 ‘조선·에너지 등 상호 관심 분야를 중심으로 그간 양측이 논의해 오던 프로젝트 구상을 바탕으로 보다 구체적인 대미 전략적 투자 프로젝트 추진 방향에 대해 심도 있는 협의를 진행했다’고 설명했다. 대미 투자 프로젝트의 첫 투자 사업인 1호 프로젝트의 공식 발표는 6월 대미투자특별법이 발효돼 한미전략투자공사가 설립된 후 이뤄질 전망이다.

현재 정부는 법 시행 전 전략적 투자 MOU 이행위원회를 임시로 꾸려 관련 절차를 준비하고 있다. 1호 프로젝트의 유력 후보로는 미 루이지애나주 액화천연가스(LNG) 수출 터미널 건설과 신규 원전 건설 등의 에너지 인프라 사업이 거론된다. 김 장관은 이번 방미 중에도 크리스 라이트 에너지부 장관과 원전을 포함한 에너지 분야 협력 진전 상황을 점검하고 향후 협력 강화 방안 등을 논의했다. 다만 김 장관은 지난 6일(현지시간) 미국에서 기자들과 만나 ‘루이지애나 프로젝트가 (검토 대상에) 있었던 건 사실’이라면서도 ‘그게 1호가 될 수 있을지 없을지 아직 말할 수 있는 단계는 아니다’라고 했다.

마스가(MASGA)도 본격적인 사업 추진을 위한 이정표가 마련됐다. 산업부와 미 상무부는 김 장관과 러트닉 장관의 면담을 계기로 ‘한-미 조선 파트너십 이니셔티브’에 관한 양해각서(MOU)를 체결하고 연구개발, 기술교류, 직접투자 등 기업 간 협력 프로젝트를 촉진하고 조선 인력 양성·교류 등에 협력하기로 했다. 양국은 미국 워싱턴 DC에 마스가의 거점이 될 한미 조선협력센터를 연내 설립하기로 합의했다. 센터는 현지 네트워크 구축과 양국 기업 간 협력 지원, 미국 조선소 생산성 개선과 인력 양성 프로그램 운영 등을 맡게 된다.

올해 한국 정부는 이를 위한 예산 66억원을 편성해뒀다. 산업부 관계자는 ‘센터를 통해 양국 기업의 수요에 기반한 구체적인 협력 사업들이 발굴·이행될 것으로 기대된다’고 말했다. 김 장관은 이밖에 러셀 보우트 백악관 예산관리국(OMB) 국장과도 만나 마스가 프로젝트의 원활한 추진을 위한 미국 정부 차원의 지원을 요청했다. 산업부는 ‘앞으로도 대미 전략적 투자 프로젝트와 관련해 미국과 긴밀한 협의를 지속하는 한편 한미 산업·에너지 협력을 강화하고 주요 통상 현안을 안정적으로 관리해 나갈 계획’이라고 밝혔다. 세종=안효성 기자 hyoza@joongang.co.k





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Korean Investments In US Shipbuilding Energy Korean-US Strategic Investment Corporation Investment Promotion And Protection Agreement Korean-US Shipbuilding Cooperation Center Korean-US Energy Cooperation Korean-US Trade Relations

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