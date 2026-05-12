Korean President Imposes Blame on Banks for Atrocities in Financial Sector

The president emphasized the severity of the issue, connecting it to the morality of the society.

"금융, 원래 잔인하지만... " 발언하는 이 대통령 이재명 대통령이 12일 청와대에서 국무회의 겸 비상경제점검회의를 주재하고 있었으며, 연합뉴스 SNS에 경향신문 기사를 공유하는 국무회의서는 금융기관을 향해 "정부 혜택은 누리고 부담은 안 져" "죽을 때까지 갚아야 되는 게 국민감정에 맞나" 해결 방안 지시도 이재명 대통령이 민간 부실채권 처리회사 상록수제일차유동화전문유한회사(상록수)의 장기 연체채권 추심 실태를 보도한 경향신문 기사를 두고 "금융기관들이 혜택은 누리면서 부담은 끝까지 지지 않겠다는 태도는 옳지 않다"며 "필요하면 입법을 해서라도 해결 방안을 찾아보라"고 말했다.

그는 "죽을 때까지 집안 콩나물 한 개 팔아서라도 갚아야 된다는 것이 국민적 도덕 감성에 맞는 것이냐"고 했다. 이 대통령은 또한 "카드대란 9만명, 못 품는 새도약기금" 기사에서 주요 금융기관들이 참여한 상록수가 2000년대 초반 카드대란 당시의 연체채권을 여전히 추심하고 있는 실태를 보도했다. 이재명 정부 들어 취약계층 재기를 위해 장기 연체채권을 소각하는 새도약기금이 출범했지만 상록수는 연체채권을 이 기금에 넘기지 않고 보유하면서 5년간 420억원가량 배당을 받은 것으로 나타났다





kyunghyang / 🏆 14. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Korean President Blaming Banks Transferring Blame Speeling Out Banks Pointed Out Banks' Behaviour

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