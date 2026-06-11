Korean Companies Prepare for World Cup with Office-Based Group Events

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches, Korean companies are preparing for the event by organizing office-based group events during the tournament. With the matches being held in the morning, companies are shifting the location of the support rallies from the streets to their offices.

"점심 먹으면서 같이 응원해. ". 과거 월드컵 시즌이면 밤늦은 시간 길거리에서 펼쳐졌던 응원 풍경이 올해는 크게 달라질 전망이다. 한국 대표팀 조별리그 경기가 모두 평일 오전 시간대에 열리며 응원의 무대가 광장에서 회사 안으로 옮겨가고 있어서다. 11일 유통·식음료업계에 따르면 주요 기업들은 대표팀 경기가 업무·수업 시간과 겹치는 점을 고려해 사내 응원전을 마련하거나 관련 이벤트를 준비하며 월드컵 분위기 띄우기에 나섰다.

이번 대회는 시차 영향으로 한국 대표팀의 조별리그 경기가 모두 평일 오전에 진행된다. 북중미 월드컵 운명의 1차전은 체코를 상대로 오는 12일 오전 11시에 예정돼 있다. 이에 따라 2002년 한일월드컵이나 2022년 카타르월드컵 당시처럼 광화문 광장과 스포츠펍, 주점 등에 인파가 몰리는 대신 직장 내 단체 응원이 새로운 응원 문화로 자리 잡을 것으로 보인다. 실제로 이랜드월드는 오는 12일 서울 강서구 마곡동 이랜드글로벌연구개발(R&D)센터 대회의실에서 패션 부문 임직원 약 400명이 함께 대한민국 첫 경기인 체코전을 관람하는 응원 행사를 연다.

경기 시간이 점심시간과 겹치는 만큼 치킨과 음료 등으로 구성된 런치 세트도 제공한다. GS리테일도 역삼동 GS타워와 문래동 GS강서타워 등 주요 사업장에서 임직원들이 함께 경기를 시청할 수 있도록 대형 스크린과 TV를 설치한다. 붉은색 응원복 착용을 권장하고 스코어 맞히기 이벤트와 간식 제공 행사도 진행한다. GS리테일 관계자는 ‘임직원들이 동료들과 함께 대한민국 대표팀을 응원하며 활력을 얻을 수 있도록 관람 공간을 마련했다’며 ‘즐거운 조직 문화를 만드는 계기가 되길 기대한다’고 말했다.

다이닝브랜즈그룹은 월드컵 기간 한국 대표팀 경기일에 맞춰 임직원 단체 관람 행사를 운영한다. 치킨 브랜드 bhc의 특성을 살려 치킨과 간식을 나누며 응원전을 펼칠 예정이다. 화장품 기업 아로마티카 역시 본사에서 붉은색 드레스코드를 적용한 단체 응원전을 준비했다. 응원 방식도 다양해지고 있다.

오비맥주는 서울 주요 스포츠펍과 강남역 일대에 마련한 ‘카스 월드컵 팬 베이스캠프’에서 임직원 응원 행사를 진행한다. 한국코카콜라는 임직원과 소비자들로 구성된 원정 응원단을 꾸려 개최국을 직접 찾아 현지 응원에 나섰다. 맥도날드는 경기 결과 맞히기 이벤트를 열어 임직원들의 참여를 유도하고 있다. 업계에서는 이번 월드컵이 단순한 스포츠 이벤트를 넘어 조직 문화를 강화하는 계기가 될 수 있다는 기대감도 나온다.

업무 시간대에 열리는 경기 특성상 직원들이 각자 휴대전화로 경기를 시청하기보다 회사가 마련한 공간에 함께 모여 응원하면서 자연스럽게 소통과 유대감을 높일 수 있기 때문이다. 유통업계 관계자는 ‘과거에는 퇴근 후 치맥과 거리 응원이 월드컵의 상징이었다면 올해는 평일 오전 경기라는 변수 때문에 점심시간 등을 활용한 사내 응원전이 새로운 트렌드가 될 가능성이 크다’고 말했다. 다만 경기 침체 여파로 별도 행사를 준비하지 않는 기업도 있다. 치킨업계 한 관계자는 ‘여름 성수기와 소비 부진이 겹치면서 현장 운영에 집중해야 하는 상황’이라며 ‘별도 프로모션이나 사내 행사는 계획하지 않았다’고 말했다.

또 다른 주류업계 관계자는 ‘원가 부담과 소비 침체로 비용 집행에 신중한 분위기’라면서도 ‘대표팀이 16강 이상에 진출해 응원 열기가 커지고 소비 심리 역 살아나길 기대한다’고 말했다





maekyungsns / 🏆 15. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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