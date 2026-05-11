Korean Writers' Association's 'Reading the Poem' Series: 'Reading the Poem' in the Morning

The Korean Writers' Association's 'Reading the Poem' series introduces 'Reading the Poem' in the morning, which can help reduce conflicts and wars. Readers can learn to use strong language and cultivate a sensitive civic sense through various poems. The series selects two Korean poems on global issues every month, accompanied by recommendations and introduced to readers. In May, 'Iya, Flower is Actually Because of the Shadow' by Varnyunje and 'Iya, Old Flower Pond' by Varnyunje are recommended.

한국작가회의 시분과위원회에서 기획한 '시로 읽는 오늘'을 연재합니다. 시로 아침을 시작한다면, 수많은 갈등과 전쟁도 줄어들 것입니다. 독자들은 힘 있는 언어를 익혀 튼튼한 내면을 가꿀 수 있고, 다양한 시를 통해 새로운 시민의 감수성을 만들어 갈 수 있을 것입니다.

세계의 첨예한 문제를 시인의 예민한 감각으로 길어 올린 한국시를 매주 두 편씩 선정하여, 추천 글과 함께 독자 여러분께 소개합니다.5월 - 변윤제 아이야, 꽃은 오히려 그림자 때문에 핀단다... AD 아이야, 슬픔의 오래된 꽃망울 흙길을 밟고 오는 그런 아이야 땅에 달라붙는 힘으로 가장 처음 피는 산목련을 보자 봄을 밀어붙이는 허연 빛 눌어붙은 백색 잎 순과 계절의 여백까지를 꽃은 제 발치에 스스로를 묻는 형식 아름다움이 어떻게 양분이 되는가를 물어보는 식물의 발버둥 그건 저묾을 안타까워하지 않아야 하는 이유가 아니야 도리어 그걸 마음껏 아쉬워해야 하는 이유 꽃대가 문득 자기 꽃잎을 놓칠 때 알게 되는 거야 산목련 그림자가 살 수 없는 곳에 피어나는 꽃은 없다는 것 마음의 어둠을 다 살아본 사람이 가질 수 있는 꽃빛 5월 해마다 모여드는 사람들의 발걸음 소리에 대해..





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Korean Poetry Reading The Poem Varnyunje Conflict Reduction War Reduction Civic Sense Strong Language Poem Reading May Reading The Poem In The Morning Korean Writers' Association Korean Poetry Series

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