The Korean Dermatology Laser Society (KDLSS) held its '52nd International Symposium on Aesthetic Medicine' in Seoul on May 3, 2022. The symposium successfully brought together medical professionals and experts from the industry under the theme of 'Therapeutic Strategy for Aesthetic Medicine'.

대한 레이저피부 이벤트 피부 회이(The Korean Dermatology Laser Society, 또는 대피모)가 개최한 '제52차 춘계 국제학술대회 및 선진 미용의료기장 박람회'가 5월 3일 서울 코엑스 C홀에서 막을 내렸다.

박민수 대피모 회장 및 관계자들이 참석한 가운데 진행된 이번 학술대회는 최신 미용의학의 흐름을 직접 체감할 수 있는 교류의 장으로 꾸며졌다. 특히 이번 학술대회는 "Therapeutic Strategy for Aesthetic Medicine"을 메인 테마로 실제 진료 현장에 즉각적으로 적용할 수 있는 실용적인 임상 전략을 제시하는 데 집중했다. 5월 황금연휴 기간에 개최되었음에도 5035명이라는 대규모 참석자가 현장을 찾으며, 대피모 학술대회가 미용의학계의 필수 참석 행사가 된다. 올해 행사는 학술 강연과 박람회가 시너지를 내는 낙관적인 구성으로 호평을 받았다.

행사장 곳곳에 마련된 NES(Nearby Expert Station)에서는 실시간 질의응답과 라이브 토크, 생생한 시술 노하우 영상 공유 등이 이어지며 참석자들의 임상 이해도를 대폭 끌어올렸다. 그중 단연 화제를 모은 것은 '리프팅 패널 디스커션' 세션이다. 수술, EBD, 해부학, 실리프팅 전문가들이 한자리에 모여 '리프팅의 본질'에 대해 토론하며 다각적인 시각을 제공했다. 이러한 뜨거운 반응에 힘입어 대피모는 이를 매회 지속되는 정규 프로그램으로 편성할 계획이다.

이 외에도 병원 실무 인력 및 미용 관련 전공 학생들을 위한 맞춤형 교육 세션을 운영하며 학회의 사회적·교육적 책임을 다하는 모습도 돋보였다. 박람회 현장에서는 개원의들의 접근성과 금융 편의성을 대폭 개선한 '대피모 퍼플카드'의 비대면 온라인 신청 시스템이 공개되어 참석자들의 이목을 집중시키기도 했다. 학회 관계자는 "이번 춘계 학술대회는 단순한 지식 전달을 넘어 의료진과 산업계가 소통하며 미용의학의 현재와 미래를 함께 조망하는 자리였다"며 "앞으로도 대피모는 임상 현장에 실질적인 도움을 주고, 학술과 산업이 융합하는 선순환 생태계를 주도해 나갈 것"이라고 포부를 밝혔다. 한아름 인턴기자 han.areum2@joongang.co.k





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Korean Dermatology Laser Society (KDLSS) International Symposium On Aesthetic Medicine Therapeutic Strategy For Aesthetic Medicine Nearby Expert Station Live Q&A Nearby Expert Station Aesthetic Medicine Synergy Between Academic And Industry Future Of Aesthetic Medicine

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