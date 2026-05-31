Korean Summer Heat Wave Continues, Record Highs in Some Areas

The current heatwave in South Korea is expected to continue for the next few days. The National Meteorological Agency (KMA) has predicted that the nationwide daytime high temperature will reach 30 degrees Celsius for the next three days. The heatwave is caused by a prolonged period of warm and humid air from the southwest, which has been affecting the country since the beginning of the month.

이른 더위가 낮 뿐 아니라 밤과 아침까지 달구고 있다. 31일 동해안 등 일부 지역에서는 아침 최저기온이 5월 기준 역대 최고치를 기록했다. 다음 달 3일까지 전국 낮 최고기온도 30도를 크게 웃돌 것으로 예보돼, 초여름 더위가 당분간 이어질 전망이다. 30일 밤 강원 강릉의 최저기온이 25도를 넘어 올해 첫 열대야가 나타났다.

사진은 31일 이른 아침 젊은이들이 경포해변 바다에 뛰어들어 무더위를 식히는 모습. 연합뉴스. 31일 기상청에 따르면 이날 경북 울릉군의 아침(오전 3~9시) 최저기온은 25.8도로 5월 기준 최고치를 찍었다. 1938년 8월 이 지역에서 기상 관측을 시작한 이래 88년 만에 가장 더운 아침이었던 셈이다. 동해안을 끼고 있는 다른 지역에서도 비슷한 기록이 나왔다. 이날 강원 동해시의 아침 최저기온(23.5도) 역시 5월 기준 최고치를 기록했다.

▶북강릉(21.8도) ▶강릉(25.0도) ▶경북 울진(21.9도) ▶부산(20.6도)은 역대 최고기록 2위, 경북 영덕(21.2도)은 3위였다. 동해안 지역 이외에도 기록이 나왔다. 전남 흑산도의 경우 아침 최저기온이 18.8도로 역시 역대 최고였다. 강릉, 19일 빨라진 열대야 31일 정오 전국의 일 최고기온(왼쪽)과 습도 상황.

고기압의 영향으로 맑고 직사광선이 강한 하늘이 나타나는 가운데, 영동 지역은 태백산맥을 넘으며 고온건조해진 바람으로 덥고 건조한 날씨가 나타나고 있다. 기상청. 이영호 기상청 총괄예보관은 “따뜻한 남서풍이 지속해서 유입되면서 밤사이 기온이 내려가지 못했다”고 분석했다. 기상청의 분석일기도 보면 현재 한반도 남쪽 해상에는 고기압이 자리 잡고 있다.

이에 따라 바람이 시계방향으로 회전하며 고온다습한 남서풍이 계속 불어 드는 양상이다. 특히 동해안 지역에서 아침 기온 최고치가 집중적으로 나온 이유는 ‘푄 현상’ 때문으로 풀이된다. 습기를 머금은 남서풍이 태백산맥을 넘어 동해안 쪽으로 내려오며 더 덥고 건조한 바람이 됐다. 이 때문에 태백산맥을 기준으로 영동 지방이 더 고온 건조한 상황이 나타나고 있다. 31일 11시 기준 강원 춘천의 기온은 26.3도, 습도는 49%를 기록 중이다.

그러나 강릉의 경우 31.3도, 습도는 26%를 나타내고 있다. 31일 오전 국립환경과학원의 환경위성 영상. 지상 약 1.5km 고도에서 남서풍이 지속적으로 불어들고 있다. 국립환경과학원. 이에 따라 전날(30일) 강릉에서는 올해 첫 열대야가 나타나기도 했다.

첫 열대야가 나타난 날이 지난해(6월18일)보다 19일 빨라졌다. 밤사이(오후 6시~다음날 오전 9시)에도 기온이 25도 미만으로 떨어지지 않을 때를 열대야라고 한다. 3일까지는 전국적으로 낮 최고기온도 30도를 훌쩍 넘을 것으로 보인다. 31일 낮 최고기온은 27~34도로 전망된다. 다음 주에도 ▶1일 27~32도 ▶2일 24~33도 ▶3일 23~33도 등 더위가 이어지겠다. 2일엔 남부지방에 비가 내릴 것으로 전망된다. 예상 강수량은 ▶전남 남해안 10~40㎜▶부산·울산, 경남 남해안 20~60㎜ ▶제주도 30~80㎜(많은 곳 120㎜ 이상)로 비교적 많겠다.

이후 4일부터는 대구·안동을 제외한 전국의 낮 최고기온이 30도 아래로 떨어지는 등 더위가 다소 누그러지겠다. 허정원 기자 heo.jeongwon@joongang.co.k





joongangilbo / 🏆 11. in KR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Korea Heatwave Record Highs Warm And Humid Air Southwest

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