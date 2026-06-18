Korean Workers Exploit Unemployment Benefits, Facing Criticism

A growing number of Korean workers are choosing to exhaust their unemployment benefits rather than seeking employment, leading to criticism that the benefits have become a 'safety net' rather than a tool to encourage job-seeking. A representative of a startup company, for example, reported that a 20-year-old employee requested to be classified as a 'voluntary' termination to extend his unemployment benefits. The employee justified his request by saying that he would not report any additional benefits he did not receive, implying that the company was responsible for providing these benefits.

실업급여 수급자 3명 중 2명은 재취업하기보다 정해진 급여 기간을 끝까지 채워 수령하는 것으로 나타났다. 한국의 실업급여 만기 소진율이 미국 등 주요국 대비 월등히 높아 실업급여가 재취업을 돕는 '디딤돌'이 아닌 '받을 수 있을 때까지 버티는 돈'으로 전착됐다는 지적이 거세다. 18일 고용노동부가 국회 기후에너지환경노동위원회 소속 김소희 국민의힘 의원실에 제출한 최근 5년간 구직급여 수급 현황에 따르면, 2025년 수급종료자 대비 소정급여일수 소진자 비판교의 한 스타트업 대표는 최근 직원에게 황당한 소리를 들었다. 1년간 이 회사에서 일한 20대 K씨가 개인 사유로 회사를 그만두면서 비자발적 퇴사로 처리해달라는 요구를 했다.

이 직원은"계약 만료로 처리해 실업급여를 타게 해줬으면 좋겠다. 그 대신 야근 수당이나 추가 수당을 안 받은 건 노동청에 신고하지 않겠다. 이게 회사를 위해서도 좋은 거 아니냐"고 따졌다. 결국 그의 요구는 받아들여졌다. 이 회사 대표는"내 주변에서도 이런 일이 허다하다"





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Unemployment Benefits Repeated Benefits Safety Net Job-Seeking Criticism

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